Digital Realty Expands AI-Powered Energy Efficiency Platform to Asia Pacific

Plans to scale platform to more than 30 sites globally by the end of 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today the expansion of Apollo, its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) platform, to Asia Pacific. This strategic move aims to enhance energy efficiency across the company's global portfolio.

Digital Realty built its Apollo AI platform leveraging facility-level data to support data-driven decision-making, enabling the business to make energy efficiency improvements across its portfolio. The initial Apollo pilot commenced in late 2019 with two European sites, and it is now deployed to 16 sites across six countries in Europe. Digital Realty plans to double Apollo's footprint by the end of 2024. Notably, this expansion marks the platform's debut in Asia Pacific, with one site in Melbourne and one site in Singapore.

"We're delighted to expand the usage of our Apollo AI platform to the Asia Pacific region," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "We're dedicated to continually improving the energy efficiency of our data centers in order to reach our global science-based emission reduction targets. Apollo helps us to achieve these goals while also supporting our customers' sustainable growth and scalability targets."

The AI platform has already demonstrated its effectiveness, identifying approximately 18 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of expected and realized energy savings across the 16 sites, the equivalent energy usage of approximately 1,600+ U.S. households over the course of a year1. Apollo's ability to autonomously detect anomalies such as clogged filters and leaky valves, and to suggest optimizations to operational settings without human intervention, enhances the effectiveness of Digital Realty's site managers and engineers.

Apollo uses machine learning to provide a comprehensive dashboard that lists optimization opportunities at each facility, prioritized by potential megawatt-hour savings. The platform's self-learning capabilities aggregate findings, which are then audited and applied to newly onboarded facilities. This ensures that every new site contributes value to the platform, benefiting the entire portfolio.

Digital Realty's expansion of the Apollo AI platform to the Asia Pacific region underscores its dedication to leveraging technology to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence, in addition to aligning with future energy efficiency targets. Digital Realty's focus on energy efficiency and continuous improvement remains at the forefront of the data center industry, delivering value to customers and contributing to a greener future.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's growth prospects, expected growth in digital transformation, company strategy, customer demand for the company's products and services, the Apollo AI Program, sustainability goals and strategy and potential impact from sustainability initiatives. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Based on statistics provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

