DIIPA KHOSLA'S BEAUTY BRAND, INDĒ WILD, SELLS OUT WITHIN 2.5 HOURS OF ITS LAUNCH ON NYKAA

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayurveda is known to serve our skin, especially the Indian skin. Originating in India, Ayurveda has been used for over 5000 years, and is one of the oldest natural sciences that encompasses a rich legacy and tradition. Like most Indians, Ayurveda has also been an integral part of Diipa's upbringing, heritage and culture. For her newly launched wellness brand, indē wild, Diipa draws on all of her experience, and her roots, to create an entirely new category in the beauty and wellness sector called Ayurvedistry™, marrying the power of Ayurveda and the innovation of chemistry.

Noticing a gap in the market, indē wild has taken a stance to disrupt the global industry by offering a potent new brand with a ground-breaking formula. Led by a team of women experts, the brand addresses the needs of South Asian women and creates solutions to combat the underrepresentation of this untapped demographic by focusing on different skin types, tones, textures, and concerns that are deeply rooted within this community. Moreover, indē wild caters to modern young women who embrace their own way and break old norms. Being transparent and sustainable about not only the active ingredients but also everything that goes into their products, including the packaging is given attention to detail.

The brand has launched globally, with two products:

AM Sunrise Glow Serum: 15% Vitamin C | INR 1970 for 30ml: The gold standard serum for all daytime needs. This morning routine essential is packed with Ayurvedic superfoods including turmeric and ashwagandha then marries with 15% pure Vitamin C and E, Ferulic Acid, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid that work together to brighten and smooth the appearance of skin.

PM Sunset Restore Serum: 1% Bakuchiol | INR 1970 for 30ml: For all PM-routine needs in one serum -The Sunset Restore serum is the first-ever Ayurvedic skin solution that contains Bakuchiol and is safe for all skin types and users, including pregnant, breastfeeding women, and those with sensitive skin. The serum also includes Squalene, Amla, Saffron and Rosehip Seed Oil which help restore the skin's texture, firmness, hydration and stimulate collagen production.

indē wild launched in India on 16th July exclusively on Nykaa and sold out within just 2.5 hours. The India launch of indē wild on Nykaa was a great success, the fact that the brand sold-out in a couple of hours is a testament to the unique and thoughtfully created products that Diipa has launched, coupled with Nykaa's loyal and highly engaged consumer base.

On the overwhelming response and on launching indē wild in her homeland, Diipa Khosla says, "Growing up, my mother was an Ayurvedic doctor, so I've always been exposed to the science of skin and Ayurvedic rituals that help to enhance and connect the body to the soul. I struggled with acne so I know firsthand how important it is to find the right products that will work for my skin type and tone. I wanted to create a brand that not only solved those problems but I wanted it to be real — I want to be radically transparent about not just what ingredients are in these products but who these are made for. It's suitable for all skin types and also caters to the specific needs of Indian skin tones, like myself. I think what sets indē wild apart from the rest is that we are backed by our expert board. We lean on our diverse board of all-female experts consisting of cosmetic chemists, formulators and Ayurvedic doctors. We're pairing our ancient rituals and culture with cutting-edge science by involving experts on both ends of the spectrum from choosing the Ayurvedic ingredients to the formula creation, which took two years to develop! By bringing Ayurvedistry to the market — a brand new segment of beauty — we're offering something new and unheard of, filling whitespace."

Commenting on the launch, Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa, said, "Premium efficacy driven skincare is witnessing tremendous growth in India. At Nykaa, we are constantly scouring the globe for brands that we believe will garner consumer love for their ethos, innovation and efficacy. indē wild is the brainchild of Diipa Büller-Khosla, who has been an inspiration to our consumers for a long time and we are excited to partner with her to exclusively bring the brand and its power-packed formulations to Nykaa."

Not only are the indē wild products vegan, cruelty-free, and themselves sustainable, the bottles are made of glass and are fully recyclable. The team aspires to continue improving each step of the supply chain with sustainable future innovations.

The brand is also dedicated to making measurable social change by creating resources and funding projects that make a lasting impact beyond skincare. With Diipa's life-long commitment to better the world around her, previously working with the UN and other NGOs, she plans on partnering with the non-profit organization, Post for Change, which actively addresses and challenges important social and global issues, founded by both Diipa and her husband, Oleg Büller.

indē wild is present globally in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada and will now be available in India on their website & on the Nykaa website and app.

