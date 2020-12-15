Dineout goes bold with an open challenge of #BestOffersForFree with the Great Dineout Challenge

They are offering:

Minimum 20% Instant Discount via their payment feature Dineout Pay

With an additional 10% off using PromoCash in users' Dineout wallet

And a Rs. 500 cashback on minimum bill payments of Rs. 1000

at participating restaurants across 20 cities. So for a bill of Rs. 1000, a user saves Rs. 800 which is by far a very bold move by Dineout and offering a competitive offer without affecting the restaurant's earnings. With the Great Dineout Challenge, they've set a high benchmark for all their competitors where they are providing offers to users for free with no strings attached, without any paid memberships, coupons, OTPs, etc. This challenge is available at popular restaurants like Mamagoto, Cafe Delhi Heights, Punjab Grill, Lord of the Drinks, Barbeque Nation, SodaBottleOpenerWala & more.

After announcing the campaign, users on the internet have shown much enthusiasm and are looking forward to this open challenge.

Additionally offers at their premium restaurant partners on Dineout Passport, a premium member subscription program, have been made free for trial to all users during this 10 day sale. This will enable access to their 100M+ users to the most luxurious dining experiences and give them a taste of what being a premium user feels like.

"The restaurant industry needed an added boost to survive this brutal year with the majority of the businesses affected or shut. Everyone loves a challenge and cannot resist the temptation to give it a try. So we at Dineout put on our thinking hats and laid out an open challenge to foodies acrossIndia with the best offers for free with no strings attached minusthe hassles of paid memberships, OTPs, coupons codes, conditions or referrals! Through this campaign we are giving people a reason to dine out and enjoy the festive season," Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder of Dineout said.

Dineout is playing an instrumental role in enabling #SafeToEatOut for its users at their partner restaurants by enabling Contactless Dining with QR codes. Also ensuring safety of the diners by creating awareness about safety measures taken by partner restaurants.

About Dineout

Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/

