Dineout Hosts 'Restaurant Affair' in Hyderabad

Dineout's inresto is a one-stop solution for restaurants to manage their operations via a suite of products such as Dine-in, Reservation Management, Guest Management, POS, Supply Chain Management, Loyalty Management, and much more. The Restaurant Affair showcases these customized products for the F&B industry and enables restaurants to achieve maximum efficiency. The first edition of Restaurant Affair was organized in Bangalore last month which saw great success and where over 120 restaurateurs and 20+ industry influencers attended the event, the second chapter was held in Hyderabad on a much larger scale with 150+ restaurant partners coming together.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout said, "The restaurant industry is very fragmented and largely unorganized, for which the adoption of technology is a necessity in this digital era. With 'Restaurant Affair' we want to change the way restaurants function in India and help showcase the technological prowess of our products. We're loving the response and the increasing participation of restaurants who believe in our mission and stand together with us."

The evening saw eminent speakers and industry experts from the likes of Novotel HICC, Absolute Barbeque, Ohri's attend the forum and share the secret sauce of running successful restaurants and how they've streamlined operations and increased revenue by adopting Dineout's restaurant technology solutions.

Commenting on Dineout's B2B products, Chef Chalapati Rao, Founder, of Simply South Restaurants said, "We are thankful to Dineout for inviting us to attend 'Restaurant Affair' that help us understand the importance of technology. Products like inresto, Torqus are a boon to our industry and help us reach operational efficiency and tap potential consumers and retain them."

Dineout since its inception has been on the forefront of innovation and efficiency and has been providing B2B services across 90 cities in India and the MENA countries. Dineout's Restaurant tech platform is currently used by marquee fine dining and casual dining, cloud kitchens and Quick Service Outlets (QSRs) across F&B industry in India and overseas. Some of the partner restaurants of Dineout utilizing their B2B services are Social, Burger Singh, TheoBroma, WokExpress, Farzi Café, The Irish House, Olive Bar and Kitchen, Chilli's and new age cloud kitchens such as Freshmenu, Cult.fit, Innerchef among many others.

About Dineout

Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and B2B front with inresto & Torqus, processing more than 40M diners and $800M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 45,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Vivek Kapoor, Sahil Jain and Nikhil Bakshi, Dineout is the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 offers on Food, Drink & Buffets through Gourmet Passport, as well as earn cashback on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. Dineout was acquired by Times Internet Limited in April 2014. For more information, please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/

