Dineout improves work life balance for employees with new WFH paradigm

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With homes and bedrooms doubling up as workspaces, companies and employees across the world had to undergo a major shift in their working environment due to COVID. Work from home has become the new normal and employees are facing new challenges at work. Calendars full of virtual meetings, managing work with household chores is causing a diminishing difference between working and non-working hours. With an aim to ensure work-life balance, India's leading dining out & restaurant technology platform, Dineout has introduced some unique and inspiring policies for their employees to facilitate greater flexibility and productivity.

Employees appreciating the initiative

Dineout's Human Resources team has ensured mandatory blocked calendars during lunch hours keeping the health of employees first. Employees are refrained from scheduling any calls or meetings during the lunch break. This move has been widely applauded by the employees at large, some even claim that it is reminiscent of their mother's "Please eat lunch on time" reminders.

Another initiative taken by their team is No Meeting Wednesdays (NMW) where teams and their leaders are advised not to set up any internal meetings on Wednesdays. The purpose of this initiative is to allow a time out for employees to focus on productivity, self development, prioritising and organising individual contributing tasks to be able to focus without distractions.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout, said, "Our employees are our biggest assets and we keep their safety and health as our top priorities. In this new normal, we identified a few challenges commonly faced and introduced these solutions as a commitment to ensure work-life balance. A stable working environment greatly increases productivity and I strongly believe these small steps will provide flexibility and growth for employees. A free mind is a powerhouse of ideas."

Taking out time for mental wellness and de-stressing has become the need of the hour. Dineout has been regularly organising virtual group sessions of Zumba, Yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions. They also have an informal and unconventional meeting format - Unmeet, where employees come together to bond over conversations and celebrations. Staying connected even with a distance is their key motto.

About Dineout

