DJRS Hospitality Unveils a Captivating Experience with its Latest Restaurant Venture, Amaru

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJRS Hospitality, a family-owned premium hospitality company with over 30 years of combined experience in the industry, redefines the culinary landscape with true Nikkei cuisine with their latest venture Amaru.

Visioned under the hospitality group's founders, and cousins, Srikar Shetty and Jeenanath Shetty in partnership with Imran Majid, Amaru is located in the heart of Bandra, offering a unique blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine combining original tastes, exquisite interiors and eclectic performances over the weekend that set the vibe.

(L-R) Jeenanath Shetty, MD, DJRS Hospitality & Srikar Shetty, CEO, DJRS Hospitality

DJRS Hospitality's CEO Srikar Shetty and MD Jeenanath Shetty shared, "More than just a restaurant, Amaru is an immersive experience that brings together the finest elements of food, design, and atmosphere. We wanted to introduce Mumbai to true Nikkei cuisine–a dynamic blend of Japanese and Peruvian traditions, offering a menu that surprises and delights with every dish. We believe Mumbai deserves experiences that push boundaries, and with Amaru, we aim to offer just that—a journey of flavours and moments that leave a lasting impression, and leave you craving more."

Dedicated entirely to Nikkei cuisine under the direction of Peruvian Chef Nicolas Mandeuno, the menu is a sophisticated curation that highlights the best elements of both cuisines. From ceviches and tiraditos to maki rolls and skewers, each dish reflects a perfect blend of technique and creativity. The menu caters to diverse dietary needs using high-quality ingredients, including vegetarian and Jain options, ensuring an experience for everyone.

Amaru's tapas and ceviche selections offer light yet flavorful options, such as Chicharron Mixto, Avocado Tartare, and Tempura Fried Avocado. Ceviche lovers can indulge in the bold Clasico Hamachi or the zesty Mixto. Tiraditos, including Dos Colores and the vegetarian Tiradito Verde, balance boldness with delicacy, making the menu ideal for diverse palates. Hearty mains feature signature dishes like the succulent Seco de Cordero, Seabass Quinotto with mango relish, and the comforting vegetarian Quinotto del Bosque with mushrooms and quinoa. Plant-based diners will enjoy the Tofu Steak with Huancaina sauce, rounding out the selection. Desserts provide a sweet finale with indulgences like Tres Leches, Lucuma Ice Cream, and classic churros, offering a delightful touch of tradition.

The interiors of Amaru, designed by Srikar Shetty's cousin Chandrashekhar Shetty, elevate the dining experience with a blend of Japanese minimalism and the dynamic flair of Peruvian design. The meticulous and extensive bamboo and woodwork play central roles, inspired by Japan's symbolic use of bamboo for purity and strength, as well as Peru's emphasis on sustainability and natural beauty.

With time, DJRS has produced hundreds of private events, international artist shows, and large-scale productions, specialising in catering, cloud kitchen brands, and fine dining restaurants.

Besides Amaru, DJRS houses two cloud kitchens–Soi Wasabi, which is dedicated to bringing the pinnacle of Asian cuisine to Mumbai, and The Smokey Kitchen, which offers gourmet burgers and savoury bites.

Commenting on future plans, Srikar Shetty says, "Our journey began with The Smokey Kitchen and Soi Wasabi, and we've recently made a significant move into South Bombay. We're are planning to bring Amaru to Delhi, but before that, we plan to launch a vibrant, Gen Z-friendly bar in Bandra which is an inviting space for corporate professionals, creatives, and the local community to unwind daily."

"Simultaneously, we're gearing up to expand The Smokey Kitchen and Soi Wasabi into 4-5 tier-2 cities across India in the coming financial year. To support these growth initiatives, we are preparing to raise $2 million in 2025, paving the way for an even more dynamic future for our brands."

DJRS Hospitality's commitment to delivering excellence ensures that every experience at with them is unforgettable.

FACT SHEET:

Amaru Fact:

Timings: Monday to Sunday

Lunch: 12 PM to 4 PM

Dinner: 7 PM to 1:30 AM

Pricing: INR 3,500 for two (exclusive of taxes and alcohol)

Address: Amaru, Ground Floor, Bombay Art Society, KC Marg, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra (400050)

Reservations: +91 9833450040

Dress Code: Formal or semi-formal attire is required; no open footwear or shorts are allowed

Children Policy: Children below 10 are not permitted after 9 PM to maintain a serene dining environment

About DJRS Hospitality:

DJRS Hospitality is a family-owned, premium hospitality company with over 30 years of combined experience in the industry. Specialising in catering, cloud kitchen brands, and fine dining restaurants, DJRS has produced hundreds of private events, international artist shows, and large-scale productions. Their commitment to delivering excellence ensures that every experience at DJRS is unforgettable.

About Srikar Shetty, CEO, DJRS Hospitality:

Meet Srikar Shetty, the visionary behind DJRS Hospitality. With 15 years of experience, he has successfully launched and consulted for numerous restaurants. Srikar has brought many international acts to the forefront and created iconic IPs. He currently owns Smokey Kitchen, Soi Wasabi, and Amaru. Srikar continues to lead and innovate in large-scale events, redefining the hospitality landscape.

About Jeenanth Shetty, MD, DJRS Hospitality:

After earning his Bachelor's degree in Polymer Engineering from MIT Pune and his Master's degree in Industrial Engineering & Management from RPI, USA, Jeenanath Shetty, a Mumbai native, began his professional journey at Unitop Chemicals, a family-owned business, in 2004, and ascended to the role of Managing Director in 2010. After successfully selling Unitop Chemicals in 2021, he redirected his efforts towards property management and investments in growing enterprises.

Active in various professional circles, Jeenanath is a member of the Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) and the Indo-Bunts Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), where he also advises the IBCCI Youth Wing. He previously served as President of the Bombay Industries Association.

Now, Jeenanath is channelling his extensive experience in business management and growth into DJRS Hospitality, aiming to make a significant impact across the entire hospitality sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582057/DJRS_Hospitality.jpg