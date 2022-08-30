DLF Cybercity, Gurugram awarded with the World's first LEED Platinum City and Community Certification from US Green Building Council

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLF Limited - India's largest real estate company announced today that DLF Cybercity, Gurugram has received the prestigious US Green Building Council's certification of 'LEED Platinum for Cities & Communities' verified by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI). With this award, DLF Cybercity, Gurugram becomes the first Developer owned community in the world to receive this certification under LEED Cities and Communities Rating System.

DLF Cybercity is a bustling business district in Gurugram where people from diverse cultures and communities from across the world come here to work, dine, shop and entertain. Spread across more than 100 Acres, it is home to several Fortune 500 and leading Indian companies.

DLF Cybercity in Gurugram, India, has one of the most advanced and modern infrastructure facilities that conserve energy and water and has an efficient waste management system. The entire Cybercity operates on an integrated model of sustainability, incorporating numerous green initiatives such as Zero water discharge, rainwater harvesting, e-waste segregation, gas-based electricity, EV charging stations, and solar energy. In addition, it has excellent last-mile connectivity, with Rapid Metro linking all the offices within Cybercity. All buildings in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram are equipped with MERV-14 Air Filters, which have significantly improved the indoor air quality, resulting in a better quality of life and workplace wellness.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East, GBCI said, "The platinum certification of 'LEED for Cities & Communities Existing rating system' recognizes DLF Cybercity, Gurugram's commendable efforts to meet its commitments towards urban sustainability. During the evaluation process, we deep dived into each of their initiatives and programs and were more than pleased to see the impact and progress of their efforts. DLF has always championed the cause of urban sustainability. The certification now puts DLF Cybercity, Gurugram on the global leader board as one of the most sustainable business districts in the world."

Mr. Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business said, "DLF has always been at the forefront of sustainability and wellness and continues to develop Gen-next sustainable workplaces in India. The LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities certification is a recognition of our initiatives and endeavours on a global platform. It also validates DLF's ability to build world-class sustainable assets, vibrant communities, and a healthy business ecosystem. It is a proud moment for India, Haryana, and Gurugram and all of us at DLF."

Mr. Gautam Dey, Executive Director, Operations, DLF said, "Every building in DLF Cybercity is LEED Platinum certified but we didn't stop there. We made sincere efforts and aggressively pitched for this rarest of the rare Green Certification from USGBC for our entire Cybercity, Gurugram as a City / Community. It was a long drawn and tough process with a series of evaluations and audits by the USGBC team from US & Indian auditors for the last one year and the final moment of receiving this honour is truly gratifying."

The LEED Cities and Communities certification not only talks about sustainable buildings but also about the associated infrastructure like energy, water, waste management, transportation, safety and security, quality of life and wellness (including air purification), and innovative ideas that make the entire city/ district sustainable. LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritizing sustainable practices, and creating a healthier environment.

About DLF Ltd & DCCDL

DLF is India's leading real estate developer and has more than seven decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. DLF has developed ~153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 331 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 msf (approx.) of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 msf (approx.). DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the 'Rental Business') and the development and sale of residential properties (the 'Development Business').

DCCDL – the rental arm of DLF Ltd has a commercial portfolio of ~40 million sq. ft. which is US Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED Platinum and LEED Zero Water Certified. It also won 17 Swords of Honour in 2021 — by British Safety Council — The highest number received by any company globally in a single year.

GRESB an international organization that provides transparent environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to financial markets has recognized DLF and DCCDL as Regional Sector Leaders for their developments across the office space. DLF & DCCDL have also achieved the highest ranking of 5 Star ratings from GRESB.

About USGBC, LEED Certification and GBCI

The U.S. Green Building Council ('USGBC') is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities.

The Leadership in Energy and Environment Design ('LEED') green building certification system is the foremost program for the design, construction, maintenance, and operations of green buildings. Every day, more than 2.6 million square feet of space is certified using LEED. More than 107,000 projects are currently participating in the commercial LEED rating systems, comprising more than 24 billion square feet of construction space in 182 countries and territories. In addition, there are nearly 2 million registered and certified residential units. India is currently the fourth largest market in the world for LEED.

GBCI is the foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is a part of the US Green Building Council ('USGBC') that provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the LEED green building rating system. GBCI India was incorporated in 2016 to facilitate the global growth of GBCI and its sustainability programs and to provide on-the-ground support to the project teams and professionals advancing LEED in the region.

