DLF Promenade Launches FASHIONATION

NEW DELHI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delhi's ultimate fashion destination - DLF Promenade a name to reckon with, in the ever-growing fashion retail space in Delhi NCR launches FASHIONATION to reinstate the positioning of the mall, offering best of Fashion, food and entertainment, with a 360-degree transformation.

The Fashion capital, DLF Promenade has been offering the best to its esteemed guests for the last decade, from exclusive global brands, to homegrown luxuries, the mall provides the best of collections and has been known as a one-stop destination for fashion, food & entertainment. From Fashion capital to FASHIONATION - a combination of fashion, food & entertainment, the mall is all set to be the perfect destination for the shoppers.

Being the hub to esteemed brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, including various International brands, the mall has been introducing some of the best brands in town and has come up with a mix of 22 new brands such as Under Armour & Super Dry, which launched its first flagship store in the month of March, 2019 and will add on 5-6 top F&B outlets in the next six months. The key idea behind introducing the newest brands is to fulfill consumer needs and provide a better experience in comparison to other malls. Through brands like Under Armour & Super Dry, footfalls have been increasing in the mall as each store is offering one of the best collections from the city to provide an exclusive experience.

DLF Promenade has also transcended retail and shopping landscape by offering unparalleled services across food & beverage and entertainment. With 40 key food & beverage outlets like TGIF, Big Chill, Nandos, Namak Mandi, Keya and Kainoosh, the mall offers an immersive dining experience to its guests. GoGourmet also opened here recently and promotes a healthy lifestyle, offering a variety of options for vegans and gluten-free products. The focus has been towards servicing quality along with fun to the new age shoppers who have grown increasingly sophisticated and demanding when it comes to the latest food trends.

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, AVP and Center Head, DLF Promenade, said, "We are delighted to introduce FASHIONATION - a perfect mix up of fashion, food & entertainment. Our objective is to provide best range of products and fulfil consumer needs. It's been an honour to be known as the most loved fashion, food and fun destination mall in Delhi & NCR and by introducing FASHIONATION we are looking forward to offer an exclusive experience. We shall continue to deliver the best across fashion, lifestyle and entertainment to our esteemed guests. To celebrate this landmark, we have lined up a lot activities and offers on various brands."

About DLF Promenade:

A mall for the trend-conscious, by the virtue of its offerings, DLF Promenade has earned the distinction of being the city's only fashion destination. The mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, it also offers some rather exclusive value additions. Housed in the mall are Kiddyland - the largest outdoor play area for kids, The Hub - a one of a kind open air lifestyle space comprising cafés, dancing fountain and the city's largest LED screen. With its strong anchors like Zara, Marks & Spencer, PVR Icon Cinemas and the Eat Food Lounge, DLF Promenade completes the mall experience for all its patrons. In addition to its fashion and beauty portfolio, the mall offers a strong mix of Food & Beverage brands. Offering a 360-degree shopping experience, DLF Promenade never fails to offer you your next moment of fashion.

Media Contact:

Mandeep Singh

mandeep.s@prpundit.com

+91-9971788505

PR Pundit

Deepti Chhibber

+91-9540742923

SOURCE DLF Promenade