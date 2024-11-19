DLF strengthens its brand portfolio across malls with 80+ new outlets to elevate shoppers' experience with unique outlets

~With the festive season in full swing, DLF Malls is enhancing the retail experience by welcoming a dynamic range of new brands across various categories, amplifying the excitement and joy in every shopper's journey~

NEW DELHI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DLF Malls, a pioneer in India's retail space, has opened over 80 new and unique brands to its iconic properties since April this year, further reinforcing its position as a front-runner in the retail space in India. Spanning across Delhi NCR, DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, DLF CyberHub, Horizon Plaza and DLF Cyber Park are host to these new store openings that include brands across various categories, such as – fashion, F&B, and beauty & wellness, reflecting DLF Malls' dedication to creating and curating unforgettable holistic shopping experiences for its patrons.

Beauty & Wellness

DLF Malls continues to cater to the beauty and wellness needs of its patrons with new premier brands across its properties. Shoppers can indulge in a luxurious experience at Chanel at DLF Mall of India, and Armani Beauty at DLF Promenade, both renowned for its high-end makeup and skincare products that embody elegance and sophistication. Discover the elegance of Dior Beauty, where iconic fragrances, luxurious makeup, and innovative skincare add a touch of sophistication to every beauty ritual. Additionally, Nykaa Luxe at DLF CyberHub and DLF Mall of India caters to beauty enthusiasts with its range of premium offerings. For luxurious self-care services, Geetanjali Studio at DLF Mall of India and Tweak at DLF Promenade provides a complete relaxing experience. Adding to this vibrant mix, Lovechild by Masaba offers a unique selection of bold and creative beauty products, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Food & Beverage

With the festive season in full swing, DLF Malls are a culinary haven with exciting new additions across properties. Patrons can enjoy dining options like P.F. Chang's at DLF Mall of India & DLF CyberHub and Pirates of Grill – Grande at DLF CyberHub. For an evening of great food and live performances, Diablo, 145 Café & Bar, and Luka By Downtown promise an elevated dining experience, blending delicious dishes with vibrant entertainment to enhance your night out. Enhancing the lifestyle experience further, DLF Promenade now houses Le Marche Select that caters to gourmet shoppers. California Burrito serves delicious Mexican fare, while Haldiram's and Mustard Madras provide delightful Indian flavour offerings, and diners can savour authentic Himalayan cuisine at Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen, at COMMONS. Coffee lovers can enjoy their favourite brews at Blue Tokai at DLF Avenue, Camdin at DLF CyberHub, and Pret A Manger at DLF promenade too. Additionally, visitors can savour delectable dishes at Casa Dona, indulge in pizzas and garlic breads from Domino's at DLF CyberHub or Si Nonna's at COMMONS for an authentic taste of Italy, and sweet indulgences from Dohful. For coffee on the go, Beanly Coffee and Third Wave Coffee offers a perfect stop for those in need of a caffeine fix. Koolchas provides a casual dining experience with a twist on traditional Indian flavours. New kiosks across the malls offer unique flavours, such as - refreshing boba teas from Boba Bhai, and gourmet snacks from Butter Berry.

Fashion

For fashion-forward consumers, DLF Malls have welcomed an exciting array of brands. For fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts, Nike Well Collective at DLF Promenade offers a holistic approach to fitness and wellness, combining stylish activewear with a focus on well-being, making it the perfect destination for those looking to balance fashion with a healthy lifestyle. Eské at DLF Promenade stand out with their timeless elegance and luxurious designs, offering the perfect blend of style and sophistication. The iconic design label Abraham and Thakore at DLF Promenade brings a modern twist to traditional Indian fashion, further enhancing the mall's unique offerings. In addition to its flagship brands, DLF Malls have introduced various innovative concepts that elevate the shopping experience. Indian wear brands like Sabhyata and Tasva add to the vibrant mix, ensuring there's something for every shopper. At DLF Avenue, new additions include Celio for men's fashion and Coyuu for premium apparel options, catering to a wide range of style preferences. Kaarigar offers unique fashion and accessories for everyone, while new brands like Iconic Kids and Baby Forest provide stylish apparel options specifically for children.

Jewellery & Watches

The jewellery & watches segment at DLF Malls shine bright with new and renowned brands. Caratlane offers a diverse range of stylish options, while 10:10 by Rama Watch provides a curated selection of fine timepieces that blend craftsmanship with elegance. Amama and Isharya contribute unique and stylish accessory options for all.

Home & Lifestyle

The home and lifestyle segment has also expanded, allowing patrons to explore stylish travel essentials at Mokobara and premium luggage at Samsonite RED. For those interested in tech, Samsung showcases the latest gadgets and electronics at DLF CyberHub.

Leisure & Entertainment

The Laugh Store hosts fun-filled gigs every week, blending entertainment with the joy of shopping & dining out, making DLF Malls the perfect destination for a well-rounded outing. The Game Palacio at DLF Mall of India brings in another layer of excitement with its immersive gaming zones, offering visitors of all ages a thrilling and engaging experience. Whether you're seeking a night of laughter or adventure, DLF Malls provide the ideal mix of entertainment for everyone.

Commenting on this, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director – DLF Retail, stated, "At DLF Malls, customer centricity remains at the heart of everything we do. We continuously strengthen our categories and carefully curate a dynamic brand mix to ensure that every visit is more than just a shopping trip—it's an immersive and holistic experience. With the addition of these new and unique stores, especially during this festive season, we are reinforcing key categories, such as – fashion, beauty & wellness, and dining, to elevate the excitement for our visitors. And with many more store openings in the pipeline, we remain committed to offering a mall experience that perfectly aligns with our patrons' dynamic lifestyles and evolving preferences."

About DLF Malls

DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties and 6 Premium Properties across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning 'The Chanakya' - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.

The Premium Malls portfolio includes DLF Mall of India – India's first & largest mall that has delectable dining options and energizing entertainment arenas, while housing 319 brands and 68 kiosks, making it a delightful, holistic experience for all; DLF Promenade – The fashion-forward mall of Delhi-NCR with 110 brand stores and 10 kiosks catering to thousands of discerning shoppers with a unique mix of leading international and Indian fashion, entertainment and dining options; DLF Avenue, Saket – the latest landmark housing 99 brands and 10 kiosks with great shopping and cultural happenings, coupled with a one-of-its-kind curated F&B hub known as COMMONS, where 'Food is Fashion'; DLF CyberHub, the iconic ultimate social hangout & epicenter of more than 83 F&B, retail & entertainment brand stores and 7 kiosks along with a jam-packed calendar of events throughout the year; and DLF City Centre, Chandigarh – a culturally vibrant mall that caters to the consumers of the Tri-City: Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali. DLF Malls will also be entering the Goa market with DLF Promenade; an upcoming 0.7 million square feet premium, multi-leveled mall at one of the most prime localities in the city, Patto Plaza.

Introducing Retail in Office Spaces, Horizon Plaza at DLF5 – is a world of the finest cuisines & unmatched ambience with a host of F&B outlets & lifestyle retail stores. Furthermore, 2 new office retail spaces were also introduced in the form of The Hub at DLF Cyber City Chennai, and DLF Cyber Park in Gurugram.