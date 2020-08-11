DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) brings additional features for LDB users

LDB now provides detailed voyage tracking of EXIM containers with end-to-end tracking map view. Earlier the information was provided only for next destination but now detailed information can be accessed about container port of loading and unloading.

International location tracking plays a huge part in planning supply chain, and now imported containers can be tracked from the port of loading. Users can do, multiple container tracking and group container tracking through a grid console to enable user-friendly engagement.

"We did a lot of brainstorming to see how we could help shape the portal and information to better suit those who need it the most," said Mr. Surajit Sarkar, COO, DLDS.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business environment of many organizations. With lockdown still imposed across various parts of the country, logistics players need to plan the movement of goods efficiently to strengthen operations and supply chain resilience.

"LDB users can now see dwell time of containers at Ports, CFSs, ICDs on a real-time basis. We have also added the feature of gate cut off and expected vessel departure information to enable our customers to plan their daily operations efficiently," added Mr. Sarkar.

Speaking about the project update Mr. Ichiro Oshima, CEO DLDS said, "The new portal is designed to empower our customers to mitigate risks in the current challenging times. The interactive map with DPE/DPD and next delivery information will make it easier for users to plan and monitor their operations."

The LDB (Logistics Data Bank) portal is the flagship project of DLDS which aims to bring visibility and transparency in the Indian logistics system through an IoT, Big Data, and Cloud-based visualization platform. To track the consignment, stakeholders need to log into the website (www.ldb.co.in ) or mobile application using the container numbers. Analytical reports on congestion analysis and performance benchmarking are provided to stakeholders to identify bottlenecks during the transition.

DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation.

DLDS was formed to effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes, and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across PAN India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window.

