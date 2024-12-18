DNAnexus Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Ability to Integrate and Synchronize Diverse Clinical and Multi-omics Data

Leading cloud-based enterprise platform for precision health data empowers biopharma companies with actionable insights to accelerate drug discovery and development

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the bioinformatics-based drug discovery and development industry, and based on its analysis results, today recognized DNAnexus, provider of the leading enterprise platform for precision health data, with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the "bioinformatics-based drug discovery and development industry" category. DNAnexus' cloud-based platform was awarded for its ability to integrate and synchronize clinical, multi-omics, and real-world data, making it accessible, actionable, and secure while unlocking insights that can improve patient lives.

The Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Award recognizes companies that have developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Today, DNAnexus has more than 45,000 registered users across 48 countries and actively manages more than 105 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborators. Its comprehensive enterprise platform leverages advanced AI / ML analysis frameworks and meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Frost and Sullivan found the DNAnexus platform offers substantial economic benefits to customers, including a 39% return on investment and a payback period of less than six months. It also significantly reduces operating costs by automating workflows, minimizing compliance risks, and providing continuous, cloud-based updates.

"DNAnexus' cloud-based platform eliminates the need to purchase or maintain hardware, and it includes convenient access to a variety of prebuilt tools and workflows," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "The company's trusted research environment concept alleviates data privacy concerns posed by leading healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations. These highly secure and controlled environments allow approved researchers to access, store, and analyze sensitive data remotely."

