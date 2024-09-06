Docusign expands India operations, opens new office in Bengaluru

Strengthens India's position as technology center of excellence for global product innovation

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company, today announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its operations in India. The Docusign India office will serve as a technology center of excellence for the company's global operations, advancing its vision to help businesses unlock growth and revolutionize the entire agreement management process.

Docusign CTO, Sagnik Nandy, and CIO, Shanthi Iyer, inaugurate the new Docusign India office in Bengaluru. Apurva Dalal, Vice President, Technology and India Site Lead, Docusign (behind).

Since establishing its presence in India last year, this expansion reflects a major inflection point for Docusign, with the introduction of a new SaaS category and its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform. Docusign is building on 20 years of experience as a pioneer in e-signature to help organizations break free from outdated systems and poorly managed agreements, which can lead to nearly $2 trillion in lost economic value globally1.

"Our new Docusign India office represents a major step forward in building a world-class team of tech talent that will be responsible for powering our Intelligent Agreement Management platform. At Docusign India, our tech teams will own the entire value chain of product development — from ideation and creation, to testing and deployment, as we build new solutions to modernize the entire agreement management process," said Sagnik Nandy, Chief Technology Officer at Docusign.

Docusign India will be a driving force of product innovation development, focusing on creating global impact in areas such as data platform, partner integrations, artificial intelligence/machine learning and cloud engineering. Docusign has over 1.5 million customers and more than 1 billion users, in more than 180 markets across the world.

"At Docusign India, our teams will have an opportunity to tackle new challenges and build solutions that will create meaningful impact for organizations around the world. Innovation, inclusivity, and growth are core aspects of our culture, and we are committed to helping teams do their best work and explore opportunities to build their careers," said Apurva Dalal, Vice President, Technology & India Site Lead.

Docusign India has expanded to over 200 employees within the past year and is targeting substantial growth in the coming years across its engineering, technology, and professional services teams. For more about Docusign and to view open roles, visit the Docusign careers hub.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in more than 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With its Docusign IAM platform, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit to, and manage agreements, with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and Contract Lifecycle Management.

