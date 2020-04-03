Dollar Industries Ltd Pledges to Stand Strong by the People to Fight COVID-19

KOLKATA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. As a socially responsible company, Dollar Industries Ltd strongly believes that they have a responsibility towards the society at large and hence has risen to the occasion in this hour of crisis during the pandemic. India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown as the government is taking up various measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 that has led to a global health scare.

There is a definite dearth of essential items and basic medical equipments mainly due to transportation being brought to a standstill, which people require in order to maintain safety and hygiene - one of the most essential ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

In a bid to help needy and the poor families, Dollar Industries Ltd stepped into the shoes of humanity and contributed a huge portion in kind which included 6,000 kgs of rice, 40,000 packets of biscuits, 40,000 masks and 10,000 soap bars. These mentioned products are very much essential for a basic survival/living.

This huge distribution was done in West Bengal under the proper guidance of Kolkata Police (Central and North) and social workers, who made sure that these items were distributed in more than 60 wards across Kolkata. The distribution process was carried out maintaining the protocols of social distancing.

With factories and businesses facing the brunt of 21-day lockdown, enormous count of migrant workers are stranded without basic essentials like food and shelter. Jobless and homeless, many migrant workers are walking back on foot to their hometowns, thus posing a risk to themselves and others around them. Many workers are losing their lives after walking miles on road without any food and water, thus leaving this world without even meeting their near and dear ones. In this hour of need, management at Dollar Industries Ltd from Tirupur,Tamil Nadu took the responsibility to take care of the migrant workers and hence have turned their factories to a shelter for them. It has ensured the safety of its workers and distributed masks, hand washes, essentials, maintaining social distancing.

Speaking on the initiatives undertaken, Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Ltd said, "At times like this, when people are putting their best foot forward to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, there are many aspects which need to be taken care of, one of the most important of which is making sure that essential items reach the people in need. We are trying our best to take care of the ones in need, because the stronger we are together, stronger will be our resistance against COVID-19."

