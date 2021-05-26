Dominica Inaugurates Cardiology Department in a Milestone for Nation's Healthcare Infrastructure

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's investment in its healthcare infrastructure is rapidly developing. This week, the small island inaugurated its cardiology department at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital. The Ministry of Health and Wellness lauded the new department as a milestone for the country's healthcare system, bringing a higher quality of services to the people of Dominica.

The department is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a 24hr halter monitoring, 24hr ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, external pacemaker capabilities, echocardiograms, and the latest 12 lead ECG technology. This will allow citizens to receive specific care on the island rather than having to travel overseas.

The inauguration comes at a pivotal time in Dominica's healthcare journey. The small island recently celebrated the elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission, as certified by the World Health Organisation – a monumental achievement only accomplished by a handful of countries globally.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted some of the upcoming successes by his administration: "We inaugurated six new health centres this year, with another five to be inaugurated within the next two months. The new Marigot Hospital will be completed in June of this year, and we expect the total completion of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital at the end of 2021."

Notably, many of these healthcare advances have been made possible through careful allocation of funds from Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. As countries like India grapple with a second, and deadlier, wave of COVID-19, having access to quality healthcare has become even more crucial. Dominica has not only effectively curbed community spread but, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, remains committed to enhancing healthcare on the island. Aside from healthcare, Dominica has also invested heavily in education, sustainability and affordable housing for its population through CBI funds.

Under the programme, investors across the globe can become citizens of Dominica once either investing through the Economic Diversification Fund or buying into selected eco-luxury resorts from internationally branded hoteliers like Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski. Once passing the necessary vetting process, citizenship is usually granted within three months, along with a wealth of benefits. These include visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to over 140 destinations, alternative business prospects and the right to pass citizenship down through descent. Additionally, investors can rest assured that their investment is contributing to the betterment of their adoptive home.

