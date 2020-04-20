Doo Prime Receives Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) Approvals

With the tightening of global financial industry policies and the promulgation of new EU regulations imposed nowadays, many traditional large-scale brokers have set their sights on offshore supervision to ensure security. The high leverage and high trading flexibility brought by offshore supervision are practical requirements for traders and brokers. Besides, the offshore financial centres are also stepping up strict regional legal supervision.

The granting of the VFSC license contributes to Doo Holding's ability to provide traders with our services in the offshore regions. It also strengthens and determines the overall capability of our Doo Prime's long-term and stable operation.

In terms of compliance operations, other than the newly granted Vanuatu Financial Services Commission VFSC license, Doo Holding also holds different regulatory licenses and operating authorizations for multiple world-class financial centres such as UK FCA (the liquidity provider brand Doo Clearing) and HK MSO.

Doo Prime is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Doo Holding Group and has offices in Hong Kong, London, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur. Obtaining the VFSC supervision this time means that Doo Prime has been striving to break down and tackle the financial market barriers alongside providing customers with a more flexible and safe trading environment. In addition, Doo Prime is also applying for regulatory licenses in three other countries.

As always, Doo Prime will prioritise safety, professionalism, efficiency, and transparency as the core criteria. Doo Prime's main ethos includes providing a safer, more convenient, and faster trading environment for global customers, alongside building a world leading private exclusive brokerage.

For the VFSC regulatory license, investors and partners can inquire about license information at: https://www.vfsc.vu/

Website: www.dooprime.com

