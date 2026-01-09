KOLKATA, India, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot & Key, India's science-led skincare brand renowned for its effective yet enjoyable formulations, continues to strengthen its sun care portfolio with everyday-friendly sunscreens designed to deliver high protection. Crafted for Indian weather and daily wear, the brand's SPF range focuses on lightweight textures, quick absorption, and zero white cast, making sun protection effortless and wearable for all skin types.

DOT & KEY CHAMPIONS EVERYDAY SPF WITH COMFORTABLE, HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUNSCREENS

With increasing awareness around UV damage, tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing, consistent sunscreen usage has become a non-negotiable step in modern skincare routines. Dot & Key's sunscreens are formulated to offer broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection, shielding the skin from both UVA and UVB rays while blending seamlessly into daily skincare and makeup routines.

Among the brand's hero offerings is the Vitamin C + E SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, featuring a water-light texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling sticky or greasy. Designed especially for dull and tired skin, the formula combines sun protection with antioxidant benefits, leaving the skin feeling fresh, comfortable, and naturally radiant throughout the day.

Another standout from the range is the Watermelon Cooling SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, formulated with a refreshing aqua-gel texture. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it delivers a cooling sensation on application while providing strong UV protection. The non-greasy formula ensures a smooth, no-white-cast finish, making it ideal for humid climates and extended outdoor exposure.

Scientifically Validated Protection

In addition to being designed for everyday comfort and wearability, these sunscreens in Dot & Key's SPF range are supported by in-vivo testing, a process where SPF levels are evaluated on human skin under controlled conditions. By assessing how the product performs on real skin, in-vivo testing helps ensure that the SPF and PA ratings reflect actual usage scenarios, while maintaining lightweight, non-greasy textures suited for daily application and reapplication. This approach helps users make more informed decisions about sun protection and trust the products they choose.

Designed to suit everyday lifestyles, Dot & Key sunscreens are easy to layer, reapply, and wear comfortably, encouraging consistent SPF usage across seasons. With sensorial textures and scientifically backed formulations, the brand continues to make sun protection simple, effective, and accessible.

