Dow and Luhai announce partnership to increase the circularity of plastics in China

Aside from its long history of recycling beverage cartons, Luhai's waste management operation is focused on collecting and recycling various kinds of post-consumer plastics from waste collected in China. They are currently actively collecting plastic waste from local communities in Xiamen city in Fujian province, with plans to expand to other cities across the country.

Through this strategic partnership, Dow will use its expertise in materials science and application development to create new circular plastic solutions for the Asia Pacific market with from the plastic waste collected by Luhai.

"Plastic waste is one of the most important environmental concerns in Asia, however we can solve this important issue as waste plastic is a valuable resource that can be transformed into new products. We are aggressively tackling the issue by joining efforts with partners to create new applications and value-add to this important material," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "We are delighted to have Luhai as our recycling partner as we make significant progress toward achieving our shared vision to close the plastics waste management loop and affect much needed change together."

Dow's goal is to divert plastic waste from the environment and protect the ecosystems that local communities depend on. With this collaboration, Dow aims to demonstrate the value of recycled plastics by putting them to use in different packaging applications and ultimately, increase the collection and recycling of post-consumer plastics in the local communities.

"As a pioneer in the waste recycling sector in China for twenty years, we are committed to turning plastic wastes into high-value products and enabling the waste management value chain to give plastics a second life, thus accelerating the development of China's "Zero Waste" city," said Jennifer Jiang, President, Luhai. "We are pleased to partner with Dow to explore using plastic waste in innovative ways as a long-term environmentally friendly solution for our industry while we further our sustainability objectives."

Partnering with organizations along the value chain that are already in the waste management and recycling business is key to advancing a circular economy for plastics. By working together with Luhai, Dow strives to help reduce plastic waste in China by giving new end-of-life use to plastics that would otherwise have ended up in the environment or landfill.

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Xiamen Luhai Pro-environment Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Luhai Pro-environment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Luhai) was established in December 2000, listed in National Equities Exchange and Quotations in 2015 with stock code 834562.Luhai is committed to urban recyclable solid waste integrated operation service, includes recycling operation, reprocessing, application research and circular business. The company mainly recycles various kinds of post-industrial and post-consumer waste plastic, used beverage carton. The main products are recycled plastic, recycled pulp, Re-fine product, and refuse derived fuel (RDF), etc. Their 21.4-acre Zhangzhou plant (which is 1 hours' drive from Xiamen), "National Resource Recycling Base" has more than 70 thousand square meters construction area with annual capacity of 150 thousand MT, hiring more than 200 employees nationwide.

