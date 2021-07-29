Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, pioneer of Lung Transplantation in India, Joins Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad recently announced the joining of Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, who will now lead the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation for the group. As a Program and Surgical Director of the Yashoda Institute of Heart & Lung Transplantations and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS), Dr. Thacker will be focusing on the Yashoda Lung Transplant Program especially for patients devastated by COVID-19 ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

He will have additional practice in Heart Transplantation, Pulmonary Endarterectomy and Artificial Heart Implantation (Ventricular Assist Devices) for patients with end-stage heart and lung diseases..

Dr. Thacker is globally renowned for his mastery in Lung Transplantation, having been the first surgeon in India to have done a successful Lung Transplant for an Indian patient in 2012. He was also the first in India to do a successful Minimally Invasive Lung Transplantation in 2013. His special interests lie in Minimally Invasive Lung Transplantations done on a Beating Heart.

There are several accolades to his name including being the recipient of the 'Best Citizen Award for Outstanding services rendered as a Heart Surgeon' in Bombay in 2004, and the Mahavir Heart foundation award from 1996-1998. He was featured on the Cover Story on the official publication of Temple University, Philadelphia in USA, for performing the maximum number of Lung Transplants in the world in 2008 over a period of 3 months. He was also given an appreciation award by the Health Minister of Tamil Nadu for 'Successful Heart & Lung Transplantations in the south and west zones'.

Dr. Thacker has over 34 years medical experience and close to 179 lung transplants to his credit. Earlier in his career, he was practising in the USA, but later he returned to India with the intent of contributing significantly to his home country and sparking hope among Indian patients suffering from end-stage lung diseases.

Link to Dr. Jnanesh's Profile: https://www.yashodahospitals.com/doctor/secunderabad/heart-and-lung-transplant/dr-jnanesh-thacker/

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and a strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Currently operating with 3 independent hospitals in Secunderabad, Somajiguda and Malakpet and an upcoming hospital (currently under development) in Hi-Tech city, Telangana which is expected to be one of the largest medical facilities in India and will be spread over 20 lakhs sq. ft. with a capacity of 2000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.

Link to yashoda Hospitals Website: https://www.yashodahospitals.com

SOURCE Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad