Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Global Health Ltd. (Medanta), honored as one of the 'Seven Legends' in heart surgery by the International Congress of Cardiac Surgery in Athens, Greece

GURUGRAM, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) was awarded by the International Congress of Cardiac Surgery, as one of the 'Seven Wise Coronary Surgeons of the Golden Era of the 90's.' This Congress is a global society which organizes and centralizes various surgical centers focusing on patient outcomes, techniques, and progressive development of heart surgery. Dr. Trehan's inclusion among the 'Seven Legends' acknowledges his significant role in pioneering contributions to advancing cardiac surgery. The presentation of this award took place in Athens, Greece at the Old Parliament of Greece, among the other reputed doctors across the globe.

Trehan graduated from King George's Medical University, Lucknow in 1968. He says that his four years in Lucknow taught him ground realities of India and made him street wise. He did his internship in Safdarjung Hospital from 1968-69. Determined to increase his medical education he managed to get an internship in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia in 1970. In his rotation he asked senior doctors about who was the surgeon doing pioneering work in heart surgery. He was told it was Dr Frank Spencer at New York University Medical Center. Trehan was also warned that it was the most coveted surgical residency programme in America and there was not a chance he could get in. They added that Dr Spencer did not speak to foreigners and had a five year waiting list. Looking at Trehan with his long hippie hair and bandit moustache, no-tie bandh gala shirt, his senior told Trehan there was not an iota of a chance of him even getting an interview. In a dogged pursuit of the residency programme in cardiac surgery managed to get the job in general surgery in 1971, by impressing them with his academic knowledge which he credited to his Lucknow education.

After an intense, grueling four years of general surgery, coming home only twice a week, Trehan managed to secure a place with Dr Frank Spencer in the cardiovascular surgery programme in 1975, which was even more demanding. In 1978, he then began his practice at New York University Medical Center. He established a reputation for successfully operating on patients that were considered inoperable who were turned down for surgery as too risky. Being ambidextrous, Trehan was known for his speed in operations thereby reducing the time the patient was kept under anesthesia further enhancing his medical acclaim.

Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Global Health Ltd., said, "This recognition from the International Congress of Cardiac Surgery is a profound honor. I am grateful to my doctors and my staff at all the hospitals for their unwavering support and guidance, which have been instrumental in this accomplishment. We will continue to collaborate seamlessly and arrive at the best possible treatment, customized for each patient, in line with our aim – quality healthcare for all. In addition to this, we will nurture the next generation of cardiac surgeons, ensuring this legacy of excellence continues to enhance countless lives through Medanta's medical acclaim."

Throughout his 20 years in New York, Dr. Trehan remained committed to bringing state-of-the-art cardiac care to India. Overcoming numerous obstacles, he established Escorts Heart Institute in 1988, setting a new standard for advanced cardiac care. His vision extended beyond a single institution, driving him to establish Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram in 2009, a multi-specialty hospital with 1,400 beds. This was followed by the launch of other units in Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Ranchi. At 77 years of age, Dr. Trehan is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Global Health Ltd. and continues to perform and teach surgeries.

About Medanta (Global Health Limited):

Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third- and fourth-highest civilian awards in India, and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine. Global Health Limited (the "Company") is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled 'An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022' by CRISIL Limited. Under the 'Medanta' brand, the Company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurgaon, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,823 installed beds as on March 31, 2024. It also has one hospital under-construction in Noida. The Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,700+ doctors led by highly experienced department heads.

