Dr. Rajat Gupta, Founder of RG Aesthetics Showcased his Groundbreaking Techniques at Aesthetic Meeting 2024: Among Top 10 Surgeons Worldwide

NEW DELHI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rajat Gupta - founder of RG Aesthetics, a distinguished name in the realm of plastic surgery, recently had the privilege of showcasing his groundbreaking technique of High-definition Abdominoplasty at The American Aesthetic Society's Aesthetic Meeting 2024, held in Vancouver, Canada. Renowned for his expertise and innovative approach, Dr. Gupta's participation in the event underscored his global recognition as one of the top 10 surgeons in the field. Here, he showcased his groundbreaking technique of High-definition Abdominoplasty, well-known for its innovation and efficacy in delivering remarkable aesthetic outcomes.

Selected to join the esteemed 'Best in Craft' Panel, Dr. Gupta shared insights into his unique method, known for its ability to create a more natural and defined abdominal area. Emphasizing the intricacies of the technique, he highlighted the creation of a central depression and the definition of muscle edges to achieve an athletic and aesthetic look. Dr. Gupta emphasized that this procedure transcends mere flattening of the abdomen, offering a highly refined approach to sculpting an abdominal area with subtle characteristics.

During his presentation, Dr. Rajat Gupta addressed the common issue of diastasis recti, a condition characterized by abdominal muscle separation often experienced by women during pregnancy. Through his specialized technique, he explained how the muscles are brought together and tightened, not only refining the abdomen's shape but also significantly improving core strength.

Reflecting on his participation in the Aesthetic Meeting 2024, held from May 2nd to 5th, Dr. Rajat Gupta expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his expertise and engage with fellow professionals in the field. The event served as a platform for cosmetic surgeons to exchange ideas, learn from each other's experiences, and explore the latest advancements in aesthetic procedures.

Dr. Gupta's presentation was met with enthusiasm, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of aesthetic surgery. His innovative approach and dedication to excellence continue to inspire and shape the landscape of plastic surgery.

About Dr. Rajat Gupta: A Visionary in Aesthetic Surgery

Dr Rajat Gupta – is a most reputed board-certified plastic surgeon in India with 15 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries. He is a Gold Medalist in plastic surgery. His clientele list includes an eclectic mix of celebrities, ministers, international patients who visit him for his artistic skills, superior medical knowledge, attention to detail, and technical competence.

Dr Gupta is the founder of RG Aesthetics, a world-class Indian facility for modern cosmetic surgery procedures. Having completed his training from Maulana Azad Medical College and equipped with a thorough understanding of aesthetic needs of people, Dr. Gupta strives to offer the best remedies and cosmetic procedures outfitted with the latest technology to the aspirants in India and across the globe. He attained fellowship at Fellow Instituto de Benito, Barcelona (Cosmetic Surgery) and Fellow Hospital Sant Pau, Spain (Breast Surgery). With his far spanning exposure in countries like Spain, Paris, and Singapore, Dr. Gupta is familiar with the international standards of reconstructive surgeries to the core and adheres to them with precision. Dr Gupta is presently National Secretary of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (IAAPS). He is also an official trainer for Silhouette Soft Facelift and Juvederm Fillers in India to surgeons across the country. He founded thePURE Contouring technique and continually trains other surgeons to use the technique. He is the medical advisor and trainer for Allergen's Juvedermfillers, Sinclair's Silhouette Soft, B&L's Vaser Ultrasound-assisted Liposuction, MicroAire Power-assisted Liposuction, ThermiGen's Thermi Tight, ThermiGen's ThermiVA. Dr Gupta is the Chief Editor of Plasticos – a distinguished International bulletin for plastic surgeons. He also regularly contributes to Real self, a community-driven website composed of reviews, popularity rankings, and other general information about aesthetics medicine and cosmetic treatments. He also offers a fellowship program at RG Aesthetics for budding surgeons.

About RG Aesthetics

RG Aesthetics is India's leading plastic surgery centre. Located in Delhi, we provide high quality, extremely sophisticated procedures that give our patients the bodies they aspire for.

