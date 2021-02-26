DRDO hands over the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) to Godrej & Boyce for the production of Mechanical Mine Layer - Self Propelled (MML SP)

The MML-SP has been designed for laying Anti-tank Bar Mines in varying soil conditions, camouflaging and recording their position accurately. It would play a crucial role in the defence and protection of India's borders. Godrej Precision Engineering's state of the art production facilities, stringent quality control and testing systems, coupled with decades of experience in building several 'first-in-India' products for defence applications will enable quicker roll out and induction of this product.

Dr. Mayank Dwivedi, Scientist G and Director DIITM, DRDO HQrs added, "Godrej has been an important industry partner in various programs/projects of DRDO. DRDO values its contribution in various projects/programs. DRDO is confident that this LAToT will not only greatly strengthen the home-grown defense manufacturing capability of our country, but also will strengthen this partnership spanning a few decades."

Kaustubh Shukla, Chief Operating Officer, Industrial Products Group, Godrej & Boyce, said, "We are proud to have partnered with the DRDO for more than three decades, and are deeply honoured by their confidence in us for manufacturing such a critical system. We have always considered it our foremost and sacred duty to contribute towards the defence of our Nation using our state-of-the-art technology coupled with our decades of expertise in this area. This LAToT for the Mechanical Mine Layer - Self Propelled will further strengthen our partnership with them, and we remain committed to achieving an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Over the years, Godrej & Boyce has successfully partnered with DRDO for various projects. Godrej Precision Engineering has successfully executed orders for defence land systems like Brahmos Missile Launchers, Missile carriers and Naval systems like Diving and Surfacing Mechanism, Hull Equipment, Life Raft Container Ejection Systems, Steering Gear and so forth.

Godrej Aerospace, another business of Godrej & Boyce works closely with DRDO for developing mission critical systems. The business has the rare honour of having received the Defence Technology Absorption Award twice, first for developing Brahmos Airframes and the second time for Power Take Off (PTO) shafts for LCA.

The association with DRDO is beyond just defence equipment. During the pandemic, Godrej developed and delivered Proportional Solenoid Valves -- a critical component for making ventilators.

About Godrej Precision Engineering

Godrej Precision Engineering (GPE), a business of Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd., a Godrej Group Company, builds custom equipment with an integrated capability in design, manufacturing & testing of complex and sophisticated systems for several mission-critical applications in nuclear power generation, land & naval systems, steel industries etc. Each high precision, custom-built equipment order is manufactured to stringent quality requirements of its customers.

