Dream come true moment for five kids as they meet players of the Indian national cricket team in an unforgettable encounter

A platform facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and BCCI to inspire young minds, the initiative aims to liberate children from Parikrma Humanity Foundation, to dream big and pursue their aspirations for a brighter future

NEW DELHI, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is an emotion, passion & source of inspiration for millions. Growing up in communities where cricket has always been a unifying passion, most of us often watched matches on borrowed screens or heard commentaries on radios. Getting a glimpse of our favourite cricketing heroes or witnessing the excitement of a live match often feels like a distant dream for most of us. However, for five kids from Parikrma Humanity Foundation, it was a dream-come-true moment when they not only got a glimpse of their cricketing stars but were in the practice nets with players of Indian national cricket team.

Parikrma Humanity Foundation NGO kids with Indian Cricket Team.

In a meet & greet platform facilitated by SBI Life insurance and BCCI, the five underprivileged kids from Parikrma Humanity Foundation found themselves getting wicket-keeping tips from Sanju Samson, facing the bowling attack of ace wicket taker Arshdeep Singh and batting alongside none other than the current Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav himself. The kids thoroughly enjoyed their dream-come-true moment, as the players indulged themselves with the kids in a no-holds-barred playtime in the practice nets, making for an unforgettable once in a lifetime encounter.

The objective behind the initiative by SBI Life Insurance was to enrich the lives of underprivileged children by not only supporting their education & holistic development but also inspiring them to dream big and achieve their aspirations for a brighter future. The time spent by the cricketing stars with kids of Parikrma Humanity foundation exemplifies how small gestures can create lasting memories and encourage young minds to dream big.

The five kids, Deepika M, Mailari N, Ananya V, Nava Pranav, and Paogouhao L, also got the opportunity to watch the India Vs Bangladesh international T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication, and CSR at SBI Life, said, "We're honoured to have played a small part in helping these children experience such a significant moment in their lives. At SBI Life we look at our partnership with BCCI beyond supporting the sport to inspire fans across the nation and liberate them to dream big and pursue those dreams. We are thankful for the cricketing legends like Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Sanju Samson, to take time out and wholeheartedly play ball with kids, the quality time spent will be etched as an inspirational memory for the kids, encouraging them to dream big. Through initiatives like these, SBI Life remains committed to supporting and empowering children, ensuring that their dreams are nurtured both inside and outside the classroom."

Ms. Shukla Bose, Founder & CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation, said, "SBI Life has been a great support to Parikrma in running our school and college for underserved children in Bangalore. They have not only helped us financially but also found various opportunities for our children. We are very thankful to SBIL for inviting some of our children to be at the 20:20 cricket match in Delhi. We believe this exposure is a very important life skill lesson for our students. We hope this opportunity will give our children the exposure they lack. Who knows, they could well be one of the cricketers playing for our country in a few years' time. Thanks for helping us in nation building."

About SBI Life Insurance:

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,062 offices, 23,943 employees, a large and productive network of about 257,266 agents, 79 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 132 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2023-24, the Company touched over 1.05 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,147.7 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2024)

About Parikrma Humanity Foundation:

Parikrma Humanity Foundation (Parikrma) is a Bangalore based non-profit organization founded in 2003 and registered under Section 25 (now Section 8) under the Company Act, 2013. Parikrma runs 4 schools and 1 Junior College, through which it reaches out to children from 95 slum communities and 5 orphanages across. Parikrma, through its initiatives, aims at providing quality education with provisions for holistic development necessary for a promising future of the targeted beneficiaries. Since inception, 1465 students have successfully completed their education from Parikrma.

