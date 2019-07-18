Dream11 Becomes the Official Fantasy Game Partner for the European Cricket League (ECL)

MUMBAI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream11, India's Biggest Sports Game, today announced its exclusive partnership with the European Cricket League (ECL), the new Champions League of European Cricket. Dream11 will be the 'Official Fantasy Game' of the tournament. The inaugural edition of the international league will kick off from 29th to 31st July at the prestigious La Manga Club in Spain. This first edition of the tournament will be played in a T10 format across 17 matches.

The partnership between Dream11 and ECL will enable millions of fans to create their own fantasy cricket teams thereby deepening their engagement with their favourite sports. While ECL will be beamed around the world on live TV broadcasts and the European Cricket Network (ECN), the ECL matches will also be live streamed on FanCode, the ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform from the house of Dream11. All participating teams along with the Umpire will sport Dream11's logo on their jerseys.

Talking about the partnership, Dream11 spokesperson said, "ECL is a first-of-its-kind cricket league and we are happy to partner with them. Dream11 believes in collaborating with and promoting sports leagues across all formats and geographies. Through this partnership, our 70 million+ users will be the first to experience European fantasy cricket. Shorter formats have seen great traction in India and we are sure that ECL, too, will resonate well with the Indian cricket fans."

"From fans to fantasy players, they all love Dream11 because the platform creates the next level of engagement and enjoyment for users when following their favourite sport," said Daniel Weston, Founder of the ECL. "Our partnership with Dream11 will help us achieve our goals of establishing the ECL as a new global cricket property and igniting the growth of cricket's presence in Europe even faster, while also bringing the league closer to enthusiastic Indian fans in late July."

To promote this tournament, Dream11 and the ECL will launch an exciting social media campaign that will entail match highlights and content from the ECL. This will help increase brand awareness and also lead to the promotion of Cricket in Europe and India.

About Dream11:

Dream11 is India's Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 7 Crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball & Hockey. It is a Game of Skill that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator. Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL), International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH), Big Bash League (BBL), European Cricket league (ECL) and T20 Mumbai League. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to enter the 'Unicorn Club'. A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Dream11 has been ranked #9 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces in 2018 and was recognised as one of the top 10 innovative companies in India by Fast Company in 2019. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Tencent and Steadview Capital are the marquee investors in Dream11.



Log on to www.dream11.com

Get our Apps: iOS | Android

Media Contact:

Vidhi Mehta

vidhi.mehta@genesis-bcw.com

+91-9892667949

Senior Associate

Genesis-BCW

SOURCE Dream11