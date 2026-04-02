NEW DELHI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, is deepening its presence in India by adopting a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) strategy, marking a significant step in its growth journey in one of its priority markets. Through the Dreame India website , consumers across the country will now be able to access and purchase the brand's entire product portfolio - ranging from robotic vacuums to cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners to grooming appliances as well as a wide range of accessories. Additionally, consumers can also buy extended warranty on robotic vacuums directly from the Dreame website.

Dreame Technology Expands Direct-to-Consumer Presence in India, Accelerating India's Growth

This D2C approach will complement Dreame's existing presence across leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.in and retail partnerships including Croma, giving Indian consumers more convenience, accessibility, and choice in how they experience and purchase the brand.

The move underlines Dreame's long-term commitment to the Indian market and its focus on building a stronger, more direct relationship with consumers. In addition to making the brand's smart home solutions more accessible, the D2C platform is designed to offer a more integrated experience spanning product discovery, purchase, support, and service.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, "India is a priority market for Dreame globally, and the launch of our official Direct-to-Consumer service marks an important milestone in our growth journey here. As consumer demand for smart home solutions continues to rise, Dreame's ecommerce website will serve as a direct and seamless touchpoint for our customers, bringing our complete portfolio and accessories together on one platform. This launch not only strengthens our omni-channel presence alongside our marketplace and retail partners but also allows us to build a more connected brand, service, and ownership experience for consumers across India."

After Sales Services and Warranty

As part of the D2C launch, Dreame is offering a 50 percent off on one-year extended warranty on its robotic vacuums for a limited period of one week (1st April to 10th April) for customers purchasing through the Dreame India website. This limited-time offer aims to provide added value and confidence to consumers as they experience Dreame's innovative smart home product ecosystem through the brand's newly launched direct platform.

To further enhance customer convenience, Dreame has established a dedicated after-sales helpline for customers. The helpline operates from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Saturday and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sundays. Additionally, Dreame offers comprehensive service support through pick-up and drop facilities as well as virtual and on-site installation services.

With the launch of its D2C platform, Dreame aims to further accelerate its India growth story by combining product innovation, wider accessibility, and stronger consumer engagement through a more seamless and connected brand experience.

About Dreame India :

Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across three categories including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming. Within just one year, Dreame has secured the No.2 position in India's robot vacuum category.

About Dreame Technology :

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ('Dreame' for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers.

Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. As of December 2023, Dreame has applied for up to 4,256 patents worldwide, with 2,206 already authorized.

Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

For now, over 21 million households across over 120 countries and regions have trusted Dreame products through our network of more than 4,000 physical stores and more than 7.5 million brand members.

Making tech accessible drives societal progress, and as Dreame continues to innovate, we aspire to shape the future ecosystem of smart home appliances and inch closer to assisting humanity as a whole. Check us out at (Website Address: https://global.dreametech.com/ )

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