Drone Defense System Market Size to Reach USD 16460 Million by 2026 at CAGR 36.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Defense System Market is Segmented by Type (Identification & Detection, Countermeasures, Others), Application (Military, Commercial, Homeland Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

The global Drone Defense System market size is projected to reach USD 16460 Million by 2026, from USD 2528.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the Forecast Period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of drone defense system market size are the need for countermeasure systems to detect counter drones and identification systems to detect unregulated commercial drones hovering in the airspace.

This report focuses on Drone Defense System volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Drone Defense System market size by analyzing historical data and prospects.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON DRONE DEFENSE SYSTEM MARKET SIZE

Because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the growth of the drone defense system market size took a dip with sluggish sales of anti-drone systems from the European and Middle East regions. However, the market for drone defense systems is projected to rise at a consistent pace in the post-COVID-19 period, as governments continue to improve their defense capabilities for tackling unpredictable geopolitical tensions such as the India-China standoff or the dispute in the South China Sea.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DRONE DEFENCE SYSTEM MARKET SIZE

Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones is expected to drive the growth of drone defense system market size. The use of drones for various applications, including surveillance and tracking, search and rescue operations, agriculture, and aerial photography has increased dramatically. In order to monitor and regulate the use of drones, various laws have been introduced by countries such as the US, Brazil, and China. There are, however, several instances of security breaches by unidentified drones, particularly in military establishments and public places such as airports, military bases, and prisons. This has in turn increased the global demand for drone defense systems.

Also, rising terrorism and illegal activities around the world along with the FAA's drone detection mandates are expected to further fuel the growth of drone defense system market size.

On the other hand, rising concerns regarding hacking, privacy, and defense, as well as public safety concerns, are expected to restrict market growth to some degree.

DRONE DEFENCE SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the drone mounting segment is expected to hold the largest drone defense system market share during the forecast period.

Drone mounting systems are mounted majorly on military drones for tracking, identification, and mitigation of other nearby drones. This category is expected to be driven by a growing frequency of terrorist attacks.

Based on technology type, the identification & detection segment is expected to hold the largest drone defense system market share.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the drone defense system market.

China is the main growth driver of the drone defense system market in Asia-Pacific. It is expected that the deployment of surveillance drones by Asia-Pacific countries will promote the production of robust drone defense systems for the military.

DRONE DEFENSE SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type, the Drone Defense System market is segmented into

Identification & Detection

Countermeasures

Segment by Application, the Drone Defense System market is segmented into

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

Others

The major vendors covered:

Thales Group

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Precision Hawk

Dedrone

Droneshield

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dronelabs LLc

Rinicom Ltd

Aaronia Ag

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o.

Rheinmetall Ag

Orelia Sas

Others.

