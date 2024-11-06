Drupal CMS: Groundbreaking New Version of Drupal Detailed at DrupalCon Singapore 2024

MARINA BAY, Singapore, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drupal CMS, the groundbreaking package built on Drupal core with the marketer in mind, will launch on 15 January 2025. Conference attendees at DrupalCon Singapore 2024 will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to learn more about Drupal CMS directly from Drupal's founder, Dries Buytaert.

Learn how Drupal CMS will enable site builders without any Drupal experience to easily create a new site using their browser, marking one of the most significant launches in Drupal history.

Alongside the Drupal Association leadership team, Dries will unveil key features of Drupal CMS, making DrupalCon Singapore 2024 a can't-miss event for anyone in the Open Source community. Occurring one month before the release of Drupal CMS, DrupalCon Singapore 2024 is an exclusive opportunity for attendees to join in the conversation surrounding Drupal CMS directly with its creators.

"The product strategy is for Drupal CMS to be the gold standard for no-code website building," said Dries. "Our goal is to empower non-technical users like digital marketers, content creators, and site-builders to create exceptional digital experiences without requiring developers."

DrupalCon Singapore 2024 , 9-11 December 2024, is a premier gathering of Drupal and Open Source professionals. Over three days, the conference will showcase the latest Drupal trends, facilitate networking opportunities, and offer a platform for thought leadership in the Open Source landscape.

Key features of DrupalCon Singapore 2024 include:

: The Driesnote and Drupal CMS Panel are two highlights amongst a packed schedule of insightful sessions. Contribution Day: Contribution Day is where attendees grow and learn by helping to make Drupal even better. Giving back to the project is crucial in an Open Source community, as the Drupal project is developed by a community of people who work together to innovate the software.

Contribution Day is where attendees grow and learn by helping to make Drupal even better. Giving back to the project is crucial in an Open Source community, as the Drupal project is developed by a community of people who work together to innovate the software. Birds of a Feather (BoFs): BoFs provide the perfect setting for connecting with like-minded attendees who share your interests.

