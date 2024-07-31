DS HQ Retains Global Leadership as World's #1 LEED Platinum Certified Green Building

~ The new scores highlight DS Group's commitment to Sustainability and Innovation in Green Building Practices ~

NEW DELHI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaffirming its position as a global leader in green and sustainable building practices, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate has yet again been honored with a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Green Building certification under the USGBC Existing Building – O+M Programme Version 4.0 category. The certification, valid for the next five years, has been awarded to the Group's headquarters, preserving its prestigious title of being World's Most Sustainable Green Building. Situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, the DS Group Headquarters (DSHQ) presently houses the Corporate office, an R&D centre and state-of-art manufacturing facilities.

LEED Certificate

The certification was granted basis assessment of eight parameters, namely water efficiency, location and transportation, indoor environmental quality, sustainable sites, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, innovation and regional priority credits. At the time of recertification in June 2024, securing a score of 109 out of 110- an increase from 104 from the previous edition, DS Group headquarters has reclaimed the top position globally.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, the Vice Chairman of the DS Group said, "We are thrilled to announce the renewal of DS HQ's LEED Platinum Green Building certification under the LEED v4.0 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) program. This achievement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with India's vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. As a global leader, DS Group recognizes the importance of responsible environmental stewardship and is committed to continually implementing sustainable practices for a greener future."

The DS Group headquarters has consistently maintained its leadership position with its unique initiatives in this space. In June 2023, the building also achieved LEED Zero carbon status owing to the help of various energy saving technologies, automation, and enhancing operational efficiency. DS Group has its sustainability initiatives extend beyond its headquarters, encompassing diverse sectors such as energy management, water conservation, material recycling, and waste management across the country. These efforts align with the company's broader commitment to integrating business, social, and environmental objectives for significant societal impact. The latest accolade further reinforces DS Group's position as a global leader in corporate sustainability and highlights its dedication to integrating environmentally friendly practices into its operations.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

