Dubai Studio City to spotlight Middle East's creative excellence at South Asia's leading broadcast event in Mumbai

Leading content creation hub to showcase state-of-the-art ecosystem at Broadcast India Show 2024 on 17-19 October

Dubai Studio City's attendance as Platinum Partner reaffirms its commitment to providing a uniting platform for global creatives

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Dubai Studio City, the Middle East's leading hub for content creation, is set to make its mark at Broadcast India Show 2024, among South Asia's largest broadcast and entertainment technology event on 17-19 October at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Dubai Studio City

Dubai Studio City is part of TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of 10 specialised business districts and vibrant communities across Dubai, and is attending as Platinum Partner of the event, which is expected to unite 20,000 creative professionals for networking and knowledge exchange. This year's edition Broadcast India Show will spotlight innovative trends shaping the future of the media, broadcast, and infotainment industries.

"The cultural bridge linking India and the UAE is strengthened by the 3.5 million Indians who call the UAE their home, serving as a powerful platform for our media and entertainment sectors to collaboratively scale new heights of creativity," said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Studio City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group PJSC.

"Our participation at Broadcast India reaffirms our commitment to uniting production houses, artists, and technology providers to contribute to the global media landscape with original content from Dubai, fuelling diversified growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

Dubai Studio City will showcase its world-class infrastructure at Broadcast India Show 2024, including its acclaimed Sound Stages – among the region's largest facilities of its kind – in addition to backlots and production facilities. Dubai Film and TV Commission, which supports an array of content production activities in the city, is also part of Dubai Studio City's ecosystem, offering seamless shooting experiences to producers, film crews, and filmmakers based at the district.

During the show, Dubai Studio City will also highlight its supportive ecosystem designed to nurture creativity and innovation, such as collaboration pathways with experts based at its sister districts, Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City. The district will also share insights on in5 Media based at Dubai Production City, part of TECOM Group's start-up incubator in5.

Together, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Production City comprise TECOM Group's Media Cluster, which is home to more than 3,500 local, regional, and international customers in addition to more than 38,000 creative professionals.

Dubai Studio City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Studio City

Dubai Studio City, established in 2005 by TECOM Group, is a regional platform for companies within the broadcasting, filmmaking, media production, and entertainment sectors. It is home to regional and global powerhouses and supports several industry events and activities. With an aim to foster innovation and increase knowledge in the entertainment sector, Dubai Studio City also provides world-class training opportunities for local and international talent. Previously, the venue acted as a space to produce blockbuster movies and TV series including 'Star Trek Beyond', 'The Cube', 'MasterChef Arabia' and 'Saraya Abdeen'.

For more information, please visit www.dubaistudiocity.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527025/Dubai_Studio_City.jpg