Dujiangyan flourishes as a model for ecological civilization

DUJIANGYAN, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dujiangyan city in Sichuan province, an important ecological center in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has taken ecological civilization as a priority and promoted urban development driven by industrial chains such as green initiatives and cultural tourism.

It is a site listed in the World Cultural Heritage, the World Natural Heritage and the World Irrigation Engineering Heritage. The city is home to some of the nation's protected animals such as giant pandas and golden monkeys.

A habitat for giant pandas, Dujiangyan is among the list of the World Natural Heritage (PRNewsfoto/Dujiangyan City)

In recent years, Dujiangyan has won titles as a national all-for-one tourism demonstration area, a national-level tourist resort, a national ecological city, a national-level ecological demonstration area and a pioneer in excellent green development.

It is boosting the "greenway plus industries" model to build an ecological system for the city.

The 735-kilometer Tianfu Greenway is a demonstration ecological project to connect the rich nature reserves, scenic spots, historical sites and idyllic scenery, covering the urban area with new businesses.

Another project is the 30-km greenway in the Qili community in Shiyang township, which extends to Linpan, a special settlement in western Sichuan.

The natural scenery and farms form more than 10 emerging tourism business patterns including catering, dining, coffee, teahouses, bars, rural life experience halls and characteristic homestays.

Dujiangyan is home to nine rivers and a high-quality water source in China.

In April, sparkling drink brand Yuanqi Senlin completed its first production line in Dujiangyan. In June, the construction of the Industrial Park of Golden Horse started in Qingcheng Mountain.

The city will create demonstration scenarios for the integration of industry and tourism, strengthen the water economy, continue to explore the industrialization of ecological products and accelerate green industries.

Dujiangyan is a city close to snow-fringed mountains where tourists can enjoy the scenery throughout the year. Olympians Su Yiming and Gu Ailing have brought renewed public attention to the snow resources here.

More and more people have come to the Chengdu Bonski venue, a training field for the two Olympic champions, to experience the charm of ice and snow sports.

It is becoming a fashionable choice for more tourists to come to Dujiangyan for sightseeing in the spring, escape the heat in the summer, enjoy the scenery in autumn and winter and experience indoor skiing in all seasons.

