Dun & Bradstreet Honors India's Top 500 Value Creators at Summit 2024

Dun & Bradstreet India

15 Jan, 2025, 11:19 IST

Dun & Bradstreet considered the universe of companies listed on the BSE and NSE and actively traded over the past five years.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, recognized and felicitated India's top value creators on November 29, 2024 at the 'Dun & Bradstreet's India's Top 500 Value Creators Summit' (List of award winners below). The summit celebrated the companies that have delivered exceptional value to their stakeholders over the past five years.

The prestigious ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 5,000 listed companies on more than 25 parameters, going beyond traditional financial metrics to consider both market value and intrinsic value. These 500 companies stand out as true leaders in India's corporate landscape, demonstrating consistent growth, innovation, and the ability to create long-term value.

Key insights about India's Top 500 Value Creators:

  • These companies collectively account for 82% of the total market capitalization of the BSE, with a combined value of Rs. 316 lakh crore as of March 2024.
  • To put this in perspective, this market value is 63 times greater than the Rs. 5 lakh crore market capitalization of the Top 500 companies when the list was first published nearly three decades ago.
  • Over the past five years, these companies have generated Rs. 204 lakh crore in total shareholder return (TSR), delivering an average TSR of 162.5%. This remarkable performance contrasts with the NSE 50 Benchmark, which returned 90.2% over the same period. These returns represent more than just numbers—they symbolize the trust and value built with investors.
  • Since 1997, the revenue of these companies has grown 26-fold, from Rs. 4 lakh crore to Rs. 107 lakh crore in 2024, driving long-term economic progress.
  • In the last five years, revenue increased by 69% and net profits by 198%.
  • Spanning 53 sectors, these companies contribute to 36% of India's GDP as of March 2024.

Speaking about the Top 500 Value Creators, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet said, "The success of India's Top 500 Value Creators highlights the power of long-term vision, innovation, and strong leadership. These companies are not just growing—they are helping drive India's economic and social progress. What sets them apart is their ability to create lasting value, beyond market fluctuations. By embracing innovation, digital transformation, and leadership excellence, they are not just adapting to change — they are defining it. Looking ahead, we expect these companies will continue shaping India's future, playing a key role in its economic growth, and strengthening its place on the global stage."

You can also download it from the Dun & Bradstreet India website: https://www.dnb.co.in/perspective/reports-and-insights

The list of 2024 Award Winners is given below:

S. No.

Category

Winners

1

Agro Chemicals

PI Industries Limited

2

Alcoholic Beverages

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited

3

Auto Components

Pricol Limited

4

Automobile - Two/Three Wheelers

TVS Motor Company Limited

5

Automobiles

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

6

Batteries

Exide Industries Limited

7

Banks

ICICI Bank Limited

8

Bearings

Schaeffler India Limited

9

Cement

J.K. Cement Limited

10

Chemicals

Pidilite Industries Limited

11

Construction - Infrastructure Development

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited

12

Consumer Durables & Appliances

Blue Star Limited

13

Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

14

Diversified

ITC Limited

15

Electrical & Electronics

Polycab India Limited

16

Engineering Projects/ Capital Goods

Cummins India Limited

17

Fertilisers

Coromandel International Limited

18

FIs / NBFCs / Financial Services

Bajaj Finance Limited

19

FMCG

Hindustan Foods Limited

20

Food and Beverages

Varun Beverages Limited

21

Gas - Processing, Transmission & Marketing

Adani Total Gas Limited

22

Gems & Jewellery

Titan Company Limited

23

Glass and Ceramics

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

24

Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

25

Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

26

Iron & Steel

Jindal Stainless Limited

27

Metal Products

APL Apollo Tubes Limited

28

Mining - Metals & Minerals

Vedanta Limited

29

Non Ferrous & Precious Metals

Hindalco Industries Limited

30

Oil - Refining & Marketing

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

31

Oil & Gas Exploration

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

32

Online Services

Info Edge (India) Limited

33

Packaging & Allied Activities

Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited

34

Paints

Asian Paints Limited

35

Paper & Paper Products

JK Paper Limited

36

Petrochemical and Polymers

Supreme Petrochem Limited

37

Pharmaceuticals

Neuland Laboratories Limited

38

Plastic & Plastic Products

Astral Limited

39

Power

Adani Power Limited

40

Power Equipment

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

41

Real Estate

Godrej Properties Limited

42

Retail

Trent Limited

43

Shipping

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited

44

Software and BPM

LTIMindtree Limited

45

Sugar

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited

46

Telecom Equipment & Infra Services

Indus Towers Limited

47

Telecom Services

Bharti Airtel Limited

48

Textiles

Gokaldas Exports Limited

49

Transport & Logistics

Blue Dart Express Limited

50

Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

51

Tyres

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

52

Wood and Wood Products

Century Plyboards (India) Limited

About Dun & Bradstreet: 

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.  

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/DB_Logo.jpg

