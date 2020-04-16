During Lockdown, Vakrangee to Deploy Mobile Van Facility Across India to Provide ATM and Other Key Essential Services to the Citizens

Successful Pilot launched in Mumbai MMR region. Mobile Van to operate between 10.00 am to 8.00 pm daily

daily Mobile Van facility to provide key Essential services such as Business Correspondent (BC) Banking Services, ATM Services, Online Pharmacy, Telemedicine health services, Mobile Recharges and Online shopping of Groceries

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the services and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of customers

MUMBAI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee feels proud to share that during a lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, they have successfully launched the mobile van in MMR region which is fully equipped to provide key essential services to citizens. Mobile van facility will operate between 10.00 am to 8.00 pm daily including Sunday and will also maintain complete safety protocols, proper hygiene and social distancing for people queuing up for the services. This service would eliminate the need to travel for citizens for key essential services such as ATM, Business Correspondent (BC) Banking, Tele Medicine, and Online Pharmacy & Mobile Recharges. Citizens would be able to get these services at their doorstep. The Company plans to extend these services across India shortly.

In light of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 that was invoked by the Government, all non-essential service providers/officers need to follow restraint and remain closed. However, establishments providing essential services are excluded such as providers of services such as banking and ATM, drinking water & sewage, food & groceries, hospitals, medical stores and centres, telephone and Internet services.

Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one stop shops providing key Essential services such as -

Business Correspondent (BC) Banking Services

ATM Services

Online Pharmacy

Telemedicine health services - Including Unlimited Tele & Video Consultation with expert doctors & Home Blood test facility

Online shopping of groceries

Overall, more than 10,000 kendras are operational across India to provide the key essential services and thus serving the nation. Vakrangee's entire team including franchisees are fully committed to fulfil their duties and responsibilities and help the citizens to avail these essential services. At the same time, health of the franchisees and customers is important and all Vakrangee Kendras are maintaining complete safety protocols and also maintaining proper hygiene at the outlets.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are proud to share that during such a crucial crisis situation of Covid-19 pandemic and also in the situation of lockdown in the country, we are able to introduce the mobile van facility and we are helping everyone to get access to essential services at their doorstep."

"We are committed towards our duty and responsibility to make sure that key services are available to the citizens. We believe at this moment of crises, it is our duty to help people and make these essential services available at the citizens to make their lives easier," added Nandwana.

Vakrangee currently has 23,000+ (10,000+ Operational & 13,000+ under on-boarding process) outlets, which are spread across 30 States & UTs, 500+ districts and 6,150+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by 2020 and further enhance it to reach 3,00,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2024-25.

To avail these services in one's society in the MMR Region, one may book an appointment through :

Contact No : +91-8291993257 / +91-9158711169

Twitter : @VAKRANGEE_LTD

Email Contact : [email protected]



About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as "Vakrangee Kendra" which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products.

For further information, please contact at:

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vakrangeesoftwares.com/



SOURCE Vakrangee Limited