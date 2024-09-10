Duroply Industries Limited Showcases Premium Plywood and Veneer Collection at Matecia 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duroply Industries Limited, a leader in premium plywood and veneer manufacturing, exhibited in Matecia 2024, held at Yashobhoomi, ICC, New Delhi, from August 22nd to 25th. Renowned for its durable, long-lasting products and exceptional craftsmanship, Duroply delivers top-quality plywood, blockboards, veneers and flush doors to residential, commercial, and institutional clients.

Together as one, the Duroply family made Matecia 2024 a resounding success.

Duroply Industries showcased its innovative and creative range of products at Matecia 2024 with a thoughtfully designed exhibit. The exhibition showcased Duroply's top collections, highlighting its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Among the highlights was Duro Advantage, an innovative upgrade which combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. The Nature's Signature collection features veneers that are A++ grade and made with the finest wood. The Masterpiece, Bohemia, and Roma collections were also exhibited, amongst others. The exhibit utilized panels and display walls to create distinct sections within an open space.

Matecia 2024 was also a ground for exchanging insightful ideas and facilitating panel discussions. Among the key participants were Akhilesh Chitlangia [Managing Director and CEO, Duroply Industries Ltd.], Abhishek Chitlangia [President of Manufacturing, Duroply Industries Ltd.] and Jaydeep Chitlangia [Mentor, Duroply Industries Ltd.]. The panel discussions with industry experts ranged from new resin development in the wood panel industry, driving 10X retail growth, to BIS quality control orders and proved to be fruitful exchange of perspectives.

"At Duroply, as a third-generation leader, our commitment to nation-building runs deep. We prioritize not just immediate needs but also the long-term well-being of our industry and the nation. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, reflected in the enduring quality of our products," Abhishek Chitlangia said at the panel.

Duroply's presence at Matecia 2024 reaffirmed its dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Several prominent architects, including Ruby Harsharan Singh, Gagan Kaur, and Harsharan Singh from Archi Hives, Devika Khosla, Co-founder of The Works Interiors, and Anju Roy, Founder of Anju Roy Design graced the event with their presence. The event was an opportunity to strengthen industry relationships and reiterate its commitment to shaping the future of the wood industry in India.

About Duroply

Duroply Industries Limited is a pioneer in India and has built a solid reputation for being a premium and trusted ply and veneer manufacturer. With over 25 offices nationwide and 68 years of experience, Duroply has delivered top-grade plywood, blockboards, decorative veneers, and doors to diverse residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501353/Matecia_DUROPLY.jpg