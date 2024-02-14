Dvara Health Finance Partners with Zeno Health to Enhance Rural Healthcare in India

This partnership marks a significant step towards accessible and affordable healthcare in rural regions, combining Dvara Health Finance's innovative financing solutions with Zeno Health's affordable medication supply.

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dvara Health Finance (DHF), an early innovator in healthcare financing, today announced a strategic partnership with Zeno Health, aiming to transform the landscape of rural healthcare in India. This collaboration focuses on bringing high-quality, cost-effective generic medication for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension directly to rural households.

DHF, with its NEEM Account that integrates savings, insurance, and outpatient care, is at the forefront of reducing healthcare costs for individuals. The partnership with Zeno Health, a major supplier of high-quality generic medicines, strengthens this effort, ensuring that essential medications are not only affordable but also easily accessible.

Bindu Ananth, Founder & CEO of Dvara Health Finance, stated, "Our partnership with Zeno Health is a crucial step in our mission to make healthcare affordable and accessible in rural India. Together, we aim to alleviate the financial strain of healthcare on rural families and improve health outcomes."

Zeno Health's role in supplying affordable, high-quality generic medicines is central to this partnership. By offering up to 80% savings on medications, this initiative is set to make a significant difference in the lives of those in rural communities. The convenience of doorstep delivery and monthly refills further enhances the value of this collaboration.

Siddharth Gadia, Co-Founder of Zeno Health, commented, "Joining hands with Dvara Health Finance allows us to extend our mission of accessible healthcare to rural India. We're committed to ensuring that high-quality healthcare is within the reach of every family, irrespective of their location."

This partnership is expected to significantly strengthen DHF's ability to effectively manage chronic diseases in rural areas. It supports DHF's broader goal of offering tailored financial and information services to reduce the cost of healthcare for rural communities.

About Dvara Health Finance

Dvara Health Finance's (DHF) mission is to ensure that spending on health translates into better financial and health outcomes for all Indians. It aims to offer at-scale, tailored financing and information services that will enable lower out-of-pocket expenditure for the individual at the point-of-care. Its first product, the NEEM Account, combines automatic savings, insurance and out-patient care coordination. It started its operations in Mann Taluka region in August 2022 and aims to cover over 10000 households in rural Maharashtra over the next six months.

Know more: https://www.dvarahealthfinance.com

About Zeno Health

Zeno Health is dedicated to changing the way India buys medicines. It is building India's largest chain of generic medicine retail stores with the aim of providing affordable healthcare to millions. It currently has a network of 170+ of stores in Western India and has served 3 million consumers helping them save more than 300Cr on their medicine costs.

Know more: https://web.zeno.health/corporate/home