Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha celebrates Second Anniversary of special outreach

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's an anniversary celebration with a difference. Exactly two years ago, Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha adopted forty children living on the fringes of society, thereby giving them an opportunity to aspire for a future that would otherwise remain hopelessly out of their reach.

These children live in Kranti Nagar, a hillside locality in Kandivali East, Mumbai, adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. As such, the area is home to marginalised sections of society, cursed with a daily struggle to make ends meet. Where even basic necessities aren't easily available, schooling is out of reach simply because the area lacks the required infrastructure.

Purely by fate of birth, the children in this area would have been condemned to remain in this cycle of hopelessness were it not for the initiative of Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha that, two years ago, adopted forty children from the locality and made arrangements for teachers to visit them and impart education on a regular basis.

It's all a part of Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha's vision and mission of providing basic healthcare, education and job opportunities to the poor and needy. Providing basic education facilities to underprivileged children is a significant part of this initiative. Founded in 2012 by Gaurishankar Chaubey, the Sanstha has been regularly organising job fairs for the uneducated and under-educated youth of Mumbai and Pune, thus helping them find employers — a task which, on their own, would have been extremely challenging. Over the last two years alone, over 4,000 youth have been placed.

Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha is an independent organisation without any religious, political or governmental affiliation. Its goal is to be India's leading child development organisation and create a legacy that will perpetually kindle hope in the lives of the vulnerable, marginalised and excluded. With an aim to help children achieve their full potential and uphold people's rights and dignity, it hopes to reach out to two million children directly, plus a further five million indirectly, through advocacy and policy influence.

The Sanstha's mission is a direct outcome of founder Gaurishankar Chaubey's own rags-to-riches story. The son of an autorickshaw driver in a small village in UP, he overcame the odds to graduate in Commerce, then entered the domain of Human Resources with an aim to transform his life. Quickly rising through the ranks, he climbed the corporate ladder before launching his own business. You can reach out to the Sanstha via the website https://dwarikamai.org/

It wasn't all smooth sailing. However, with steely determination, he braved a series of failures to eventually found Team HR GSA in 2012. This Human Resource consultancy provides such services as contract staffing, permanent recruitment, payroll management, etc. To date, Team HR GSA has placed over 20,000 people across the country. Chaubey is also a part of several other business ventures.

It was his own life experience battling against the odds that seeded in him the desire to give back to society. With the launch of Dwarikamai Charity Sanstha, he has now achieved that mission.

For his service to society, Gaurishankar Chaubey has earned many awards and accolades, including the Bharat Shree Award, India's Youth Icon Award, Rashtriya Gaurav Award, India's Great Entrepreneur Award and Bhushan Samman Award.