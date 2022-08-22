DxGen Corp. and Precision Diabetes, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch New Diabetes Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzer into the U.S. Market.

RALEIGH, N.C. and SEOUL, Korea, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. and DxGen Corp. are pleased to announce that they have entered in an exclusive agreement in the U.S. to launch Epithod® AutoDx, a fully-automatic point-of-care (POC) analyzer that measures a comprehensive profile of diabetes tests. The initial test menu will begin with hemoglobin A1c (A1C), C-reactive protein, and urinary albumin, with additional diabetes tests to be added in the near future.

Epithod® AutoDx is a small analyzer with a very user-friendly design and easy operation, making it uniquely suitable for point-of-care settings such as physician offices, smaller laboratories, outpatient clinics, and hospitals. By providing a suite of diabetes tests in these settings, clinicians will be able to provide "real-time," actionable test results to patients, rather than waiting for several days for standard laboratory test results.

"By integrating Epithod® AutoDx into our diabetes product portfolio, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing healthcare professionals access to important clinical diagnostics focused on early detection, prevention, and management of diabetes, prediabetes, and associated complications in point-of-care settings," said Eric Button, Founder and CEO of Precision Diabetes, Inc. "As we continue to build the diabetes test menu, we believe we will have the most user-friendly and comprehensive POC diabetes test solution in the marketplace."

The diabetes POC testing market continues to expand rapidly as the diabetic epidemic continues unabated. The global POC A1C testing market alone is estimated to be $500 million and is expected to grow to $680 million by 2023.1 The Epithod® AutoDx is well positioned to become a dominant player in this market as the diabetes test menu continues to expand.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated on-site testing worldwide, and Epithod® AutoDx can measure multiple diabetes tests on one point-of-care analyzer, providing rapid results that enable clinicians to make faster clinical decisions," said Jinwoo Lee of DxGen. "The strategic partnership in the United States between the two companies creates a powerful combination to help people with prediabetes and diabetes."

About Precision Diabetes, Inc.

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes by using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. Precision Diabetes is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark® test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

About DxGen Corp.

DxGen Corp. (Seoul, Korea) is a global POC diagnostics company. The company's goal is to help make clinical decisions in the care and treatment of patients at the time and place. DxGen devoted to developing multi-marker for people with diabetes and tuberculosis. DxGen provides total solution and offers tools and services to help developing POC products from concept through commercialization. Healthcare professionals will have reliable test results in minutes with the lab quality precision and accuracy. More information is available at www.dxgenco.com.

