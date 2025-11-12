EARTHDAY.ORG CELEBRATES HISTORIC EUROPEAN UNION MOVE TO MAKE CLIMATE EDUCATION CENTRAL TO CLIMATE ACTION

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global organizer of the Earth Day movement—observed by more than one billion people each April 22—celebrates the European Union's landmark decision to integrate climate education into school curricula from kindergarten through grade 12, as part of its 2025 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

"The inclusion of climate education in the EU NDC is an important step toward equipping students with green skills and countering climate disinformation. This progress has been made possible through the collective engagement of civil society organizations working in dialogue with public authorities, with EARTHDAY.ORG contributing as one of many committed partners in this process." Katarzyna Wrona, Director at Department of Clean Air and Climate Negotiations, Ministry of Climate and Environment, Republic of Poland

The Danish Presidency formally submitted the European Union's NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on 5 November 2025. By officially incorporating climate education across its 27 member states, the EU joins more than 60 other countries that have adopted EARTHDAY.ORG–model language in their NDCs—helping to cement climate literacy as a global standard for climate action.

"The inclusion of climate education in the EU's NDC is a significant victory for young people across Europe. Strengthening green skills in curricula will make young Europeans better prepared and more competitive in the green job market but also combat the rise of climate misinformation which is arising across Europe.

This achievement is the result of strong collaboration between governments, youth, and civil society. Our dear youth colleague from EARTHDAY.ORG has been an important advocate for advancing climate education at the EU level." Sigurd Krabbe, Denmark's Youth Delegate to the UN for Climate and Environment

This milestone marks the result of over a decade of bold EDO advocacy.

"As we navigate the climate emergency, quality climate education is as fundamental as teaching reading and writing. Teachers are determined to empower students for climate action and a just transition but we need policies that provide us with enabling conditions. Through our Teach for the Planet campaign and together with EARTHDAY.ORG , we are advocating for governments everywhere to recognize and fund climate education as the essential adaptation measure and resource that it is."

Dave Edwards, General Secretary, Education International

The World Bank's Choosing Our Future: Education for Climate Action finds demand for "green skills" outpaces supply. The World Economic Forum reports job postings requiring at least one green skill rose 22.4% from 2022 to 2023.

"The green transition will create over 100 million new jobs globally in the next decade. To fill these roles, workers need green skills, and climate education teaches them. It's non-negotiable for global economic growth and prosperity." Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG.

"The transition to a green economy won't happen without a workforce with the right skills, and demand for green skills continues to outpace supply. EARTHDAY.ORG 's success in helping more than 150 countries include climate education in their updated NDCs is a major step forward.

This achievement aligns with insights from LinkedIn's 2025 Global Green Skills Report: climate education doesn't just tackle climate change—it connects people to jobs and economic opportunity. By prioritizing climate education, these nations are investing in both a sustainable future and an inclusive economy." Efrem Bycer, Head of Workforce and Climate Policy Partnerships, LinkedIn

Last month, the Vatican endorsed climate education and integral ecology, highlighting EDO's advocacy in Vatican News alongside the release of its updated NDC.

The EU and the Vatican are not alone — nations across the political and economic spectrum are now integrating climate education into their NDCs.

"It has been clearly recognized that this joint effort among countries would not have been possible without international organizations such as EARTHDAY.ORG and agencies such as the United Nations and UNEP. They are crucial because they provide support, financing, and initiatives that help countries move forward." Minister Juan Carlos Castro Vargas, Minister of the Environment of Peru

COP30, currently underway in Belém, Brazil, provides an ideal forum to discuss financing so that every nation can scale climate education.

"The Kenya Climate Change Strategy mooted in 2021 aims at enhancing climate change knowledge, interpretation and its applications among learners, teachers, trainers and facilitators by 2030. The specific actions range from integration of climate curriculum at all levels, capacity building for teachers and trainers in climate change, and enhancing research and innovation in climate change. In this regard, Kenya is proud to have integrated climate education into the heart of our NDC 3.0. This decisive action, aligned with the global efforts of the Climate Education Coalition, Earth Day, and multilateral development banks, signals our commitment.

Now, our priority is to move from commitment to implementation. This requires concrete support from global climate finance. Investing in climate education is not just an expense; it is one of the most effective forms of adaptation—it means training new, aware, and prepared generations to face future challenges while ensuring a just and sustainable development path for all." Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Kenya

"We grew up learning about the great forests, oceans and rivers of the world but not how to care for them even though our lives are dependent on them. We didn't learn that the industries that make us prosperous are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions and that we must use clean energy and clean tech to keep the planet livable. Thank you to the Governments supporting the climate curriculum - our children will know better." Sharan Burrow, Vice Chair, European Climate Foundation, former General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) & former teacher

The EDO NDC CLIMATE EDUCATION TRACKER is updated daily and serves as an important tool for monitoring the integration of climate education into national commitments. The schedule for our on-the-ground teams' speaking events at COP30 can be found HERE .

