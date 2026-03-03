EasyShiksha Appoints Ms. Deepti Barman as Head - Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Global EdTech Alliances

GURGAON, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyShiksha , a leading global EdTech platform, announces the appointment of Ms. Deepti Barman as Head – Strategic Partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its international partnership network and accelerating strategic growth across the education ecosystem.

With over a decade of experience in strategic alliances and partnership development, Ms. Barman brings strong expertise in building scalable collaboration frameworks, driving revenue-focused partnerships, and enabling cross-market expansion.

Prior to joining EasyShiksha, she served as Head of Partnerships – India at KIT Global and as Partner Alliance Manager at Jio Haptik Technologies. Her leadership in developing structured partner ecosystems and managing high-value alliances positions her to play a critical role in EasyShiksha's next phase of growth.

Strategic Role and Vision

As Head – Strategic Partnerships, Ms. Barman will lead:

Global university and institutional collaborations

Corporate skilling and certification alliances

Government and ecosystem partnerships

Strategic technology integrations

International expansion initiatives

Her appointment comes at a time when EasyShiksha is actively strengthening its global presence and expanding its academic, internship, and certification network worldwide.

Leadership Statement

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Sharma, CEO of EasyShiksha, said: "We are delighted to welcome Deepti to the EasyShiksha leadership team. Her experience in building strong, performance-driven partner ecosystems will significantly enhance our global collaboration strategy and accelerate our long-term vision."

Statement from Ms. Deepti Barman

Ms. Barman stated: "EasyShiksha represents a powerful opportunity to build meaningful partnerships across the global education ecosystem. I look forward to creating high-impact collaborations that drive innovation, accessibility, and measurable growth."

About EasyShiksha

Headquartered in Gurgaon, EasyShiksha is a fast-growing global EdTech platform offering online courses, internships, certifications, and institutional collaboration programs. EasyShiksha is dedicated to democratizing education and empowering learners with industry-relevant skills through scalable digital solutions.