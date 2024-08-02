EasyShiksha Revolutionizes Global Education with 1000+ Free Online Courses and Internships

Leading e-learning platform expands its reach to empower learners worldwide

JAIPUR, India, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyShiksha, a pioneer in online education, today announced the expansion of its platform to offer over 1000 free online courses and internships to learners across the globe. This groundbreaking initiative aims to democratize education and provide accessible, high-quality learning opportunities to millions of students and professionals worldwide.

EasyShiksha's comprehensive course catalog covers a wide range of subjects, including technology, business, creative arts, and personal development. The platform's unique offering combines theoretical knowledge with practical internship experiences, allowing learners to gain valuable skills and enhance their employability in today's competitive job market.

Key highlights of EasyShiksha's expanded offerings include:

Over 1000 free online courses across diverse disciplines

Virtual internship opportunities

Flexible, self-paced learning modules

Certificates of completion for all courses and internships

Mobile-friendly platform for learning on-the-go

Sunil Sharma, CEO of EasyShiksha, commented on this milestone: "At EasyShiksha, we believe that quality education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographical location or financial constraints. By offering 1000+ free courses and internships, we're not just providing knowledge; we're opening doors to new opportunities for learners worldwide. Our mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions, advance their careers, and contribute meaningfully to the global economy."

The expansion comes at a crucial time when the demand for online learning has surged due to global events and the increasing need for continuous skill development in rapidly evolving industries.

EasyShiksha's platform is designed to cater to a diverse range of learners, from students seeking to supplement their formal education to professionals looking to upskill or change careers. The addition of virtual internships further bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application, providing learners with invaluable experience and networking opportunities.

"We're not just an e-learning platform; we're a catalyst for personal and professional growth," added Sharma. "By combining free courses with internship opportunities, we're creating a holistic learning ecosystem that prepares individuals for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st-century workforce."

EasyShiksha invites learners from around the world to explore its expanded catalog of courses and internships, and take the first step towards realizing their full potential.

For more information about EasyShiksha and its offerings, please visit www.easyshiksha.com.

About EasyShiksha:

Founded in 2012, EasyShiksha is a leading online learning platform dedicated to making quality education accessible to all. With a mission to simplify learning and empower individuals, EasyShiksha offers a wide range of free courses and internship opportunities across various disciplines. The platform serves millions of learners worldwide, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic professional landscape.

Contact :

Sunil Sharma

CEO, EasyShiksha

[email protected]

+91-9672304111