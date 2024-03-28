EC-Council Renews $3.5 Million Cybersecurity Scholarship Program to Bolster Workforce Development in 2024

Aimed at cultivating a new generation of cyber technicians by developing comprehensive hands-on skills, EC-Council announces the renewal of the CCT Scholarship Program with an allocation of $3.5 million to help the cybersecurity industry plug the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals

EC-Council’s $7 MILLION C|CT Scholarship

HYDERABAD, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training and inventor of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker credential, proudly announces the renewal of its Cyber Security Technician (CCT) Scholarship Program with a $3.5 million allocation for 2024 bringing the total allocation for the program to $7 million.

This initiative aims to address the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals by nurturing a new generation of cyber technicians equipped with comprehensive hands-on skills.

Launched in March 2023 with an initial $3.5 million investment, the CCT Scholarship Program received an overwhelming response, attracting applications from 170 countries. This global outreach underscores the universal demand for cybersecurity expertise and ensures a diverse cohort with varied perspectives crucial for tackling cyber threats effectively.

With 72% of scholarship recipients falling within the 18-34 age bracket, the program is nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Notably, 57% of applicants identified as cybersecurity job seekers, with half of the selected candidates choosing CCT as their inaugural certification to kickstart their cybersecurity careers.

Designed to support high school students, university attendees, and working professionals aspiring to enter or progress within the cybersecurity domain, the CCT Scholarship Program facilitates workforce diversity, a key component in combating the evolving cyber threat landscape.

"The CCT Scholarship Program has emerged as a powerful force in bridging the cybersecurity workforce skill gap globally. Building on the success of 2023, EC-Council is committed to extending this scholarship in 2024," stated Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council.

Jay emphasized, "This program transcends traditional education; it serves as a catalyst for personal transformation, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to our collective cybersecurity resilience".

Acknowledging the imperative of gender diversity in cybersecurity, the program has achieved significant strides towards inclusivity, boasting a 100% success rate for female applicants, EC-Council's commitment to fostering gender equality in a predominantly male-dominated industry remains unwavering.

The CCT Scholarship Program stands as a cornerstone in addressing the global cybersecurity workforce deficit. By cultivating a diverse and skilled talent pool, EC-Council is actively fortifying global cybersecurity resilience. The organization's ongoing dedication to this initiative signifies a future where digital environments are safer for all.

ABOUT EC-COUNCIL:

Founded in 2001, EC-Council is a trusted authority in cybersecurity education and certification. Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council also offers training, certificates, and degrees on a wide spectrum of subjects from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. EC-Council is an ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide. With over 350,000 certified professionals globally, EC-Council remains a gold standard in the industry.

With a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, EC-Council maintains a global presence with offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

