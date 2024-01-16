Ecom Express launches India's first AI-based address correction platform Bulls.ai

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecom Express Limited, a tech-driven logistics solutions provider, announces the launch of Bulls.ai to simplify address related challenges for delivery of e-commerce parcels across India, especially for the small towns and cities. The unique platform leverages the deeper data of nearly 2 billion parcels delivered by Ecom Express since its inception.

To enhance last-mile logistics, Ecom Express addresses common issues faced by the logistics and e-commerce sector. With 80% of addresses relying on landmarks up to 1.5 km away, geolocating becomes a hurdle, causing an average deviation of about 500 m between the written address and the doorstep. The newly launched Bulls.ai solution improves operational accuracy by correcting, standardizing, and predicting geo-coordinates for addresses across length and breadth of vast topology of India, not just in metro and tier-1 cities but also into hinterlands of tier-2 cities and beyond where the address quality becomes inferior.

The solution revolutionizes the potential of Indian e-commerce and for online seller brands by its ability to boost delivery quality by up to 60%, enhance operational efficiency and reduce logistics cost by up to 30%.

Amit Choudhary, Chief Product and Technology Officer, stated, "As a part of our continued journey of technology and AI-driven logistics services, Bulls.ai fills the address-piece of the puzzle, which is a fundamental capability required in large-scale e-commerce logistics. We are proud of this development."

This launch reaffirms Ecom Express's commitment to leveraging technology for superior logistics services and ensuring an unparalleled customer experience. The company's investment in modern generative AI, like Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT), highlights its focus on staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

As a first, the company is planning to open the API to its customers to validate their user addresses. Know more about this at the link and express your interest. The companies will get auto access to the platform if they're customers with Ecom Express when it opens up its Bulls.ai API. Access Ecom Express using the web link.

About Ecom Express: Ecom Express Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian retail and e-commerce industry. Ecom Express Limited has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates in over 2,700+ towns across 27,000+ PIN codes covering 95%+ of India's population. Through the company's decade long journey, it has built scalable, reliable and automated infrastructure with 150+ gateways, processing and fulfillment centers. The company has served over 1 lakh online sellers, delivering nearly 1.6 billion shipments. The company has robust technology, AI/ML and data sciences capabilities supporting proprietary tech-stack and dedicated supply chain environment for reliable customer experience.