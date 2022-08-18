Ecom Express partners with what3words for efficient last-mile deliveries

Leading Indian logistics company, Ecom Express, has integrated innovative location technology what3words for more accurate deliveries

With more accurate addresses, delivery personnel know precisely where to go, assuring delivery efficiency, and better customer experience

With the Company delivering nearly two million shipments a day, the partnership will transform everyday deliveries

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to delivering goods, e-commerce brands often find that failed deliveries impact overall customer experience. With India's last-mile delivery market set to reach $6-7 billion by 2024, it's now more important than ever for e-commerce companies to solve the delivery failures caused by inaccurate location data.[1]

In a bid to optimise their deliveries, Ecom Express, one of India's leading last-mile delivery service providers, has today announced that it has partnered with innovative location technology what3words to ensure that deliveries can be made precisely to any 3-metre square in India using just three words. Now, Ecom Express' customers (online shopping sites) can add a what3words field at checkout to ensure precise address and a best-in-class delivery experience for end-consumers.

what3words is revolutionising the way we communicate location. It has divided the world into a grid of 3 metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, ///caring.trick.handrail identifies the perfect spot to take a photo of the iconic Taj Mahal.

what3words addresses are an easy way to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world. They can be discovered on the free what3words app for iOS and Android , and on an online map . The technology is used across industries including automotive, navigation, travel, logistics, ecommerce, humanitarian and ride-hailing. It is also available in 51 languages including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia.

Smooth deliveries are essential for customers. A 2019 Capgemini report quotes a study which found that 40% of people list delivery as essential when they shop online, and 10% of them would switch retailers if delivery was going to be an issue. In fact, Ecom Express' own data shows that 15% of overall returns are due to incorrect or insufficient addresses.

With what3words, every delivery location, whether it's a front door, specific apartment complex entrance or tucked-away side passage has a unique what3words address. The what3words integration ensures customers have an easy way to communicate a precise delivery location, drivers know exactly where to go, and packages arrive on time, exactly where they need to be. Customers can avoid complaint queues, frustrating phone calls and missed deliveries. Ecom Express provides pickup and delivery services in over 27,000 PIN codes in India, the maximum coverage provided by any private e-commerce focused logistics player. This partnership has the potential to transform the delivery experience for millions of people across the country.

Amit Choudhary, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Ecom Express, said, ''Our partnership with what3words is inspired by our perennial desire to improve customer delivery experience as parcels get delivered on time, exactly where they are expected, each time. At Ecom Express, we understand the importance of location intelligence in delivery precision and have a dedicated team to solve complexities related to addresses. The integration with what3words is a simple addition that can significantly reduce parcel returns due to inaccurate addresses and genuinely make impactful difference in efficient delivery execution and experience.''

Chris Sheldrick, CEO and co-founder of what3words, added, "India, like many fast-growing markets, has a complex addressing system. As a result, deliveries can be challenging, and often fail. Drivers spend extra time looking for the correct front door or apartment entrance, and sometimes the address they're given simply doesn't direct them to the correct place. what3words gives both customers and Ecom Express the confidence that deliveries will be made precisely, easily, and more efficiently, using just three words."

what3words began operations in India in 2019 and is now available in many automotive navigation systems built by TVS Motor, Triumph Motorcycles, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz. Companies such as Imagine Online, Nirmalaya, TWF Flours, Evocus H2O & Dorje Teas have also adopted the technology so their users can input what3words addresses into their checkouts for hassle-free deliveries.

DriveU, one of India's largest driver aggregator platforms, uses what3words so drivers and riders can save precise drop-off and pick-up locations. Many hosts on Airbnb and homestays in India use what3words to help visitors find their homes. Guests at the Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, Amã Stays & Trails by IHCL and The Fern Hotels & Resorts can find the what3words address of the exact property entrance on their booking confirmation. BVG Mems Dial 108 and Medulance use what3words to shorten incident response times in an emergency.

About Ecom Express

Ecom Express Limited is one of India's leading end-to-end technologies enabled logistics solutions providers to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates across 27,000+ PIN codes in India. Through its deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to 95%+ of India's population.

For more information, please visit: www.ecomexpress.in

About what3words

what3words is a simple way to talk about precise location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 51 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

