Edelcoin (EDLC) Now Listed on MEXC Global

EGNACH, Switzerland, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelcoin (EDLC), a leading stablecoin designed for digital stability and financial inclusion, is proud to announce its official listing on MEXC Global, one of the world's premier cryptocurrency exchanges. This listing marks a significant milestone in Edelcoin's mission to provide a secure and reliable digital currency for global users.

Key Details:

Listing Date: August 1, 2024

Trading Pair: EDLC/USDT

Exchange: MEXC Global

Edelcoin's Unique Value Proposition

Edelcoin stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency market by offering a stable and secure digital currency backed by a basket of real-world assets of rare and industrial metals. This robust backing ensures that EDLC maintains its value, providing users with a trustworthy alternative to traditional fiat currencies and other volatile cryptocurrencies. Edelcoin is currently ranked in the top 10 in the stablecoins section on CoinMarketCap, reflecting its strong market presence and user trust.

Benefits of Listing on MEXC Global

The listing on MEXC Global brings numerous benefits to the Edelcoin community:

Increased Accessibility: With MEXC Global's extensive reach and user-friendly platform, EDLC will be accessible to millions of new users worldwide. Enhanced Liquidity: The listing will significantly boost EDLC's liquidity, facilitating smoother and more efficient transactions. Broader Market Reach: MEXC Global's reputation as a leading exchange will enhance Edelcoin's visibility and credibility in the global crypto market.

About MEXC Global

MEXC Global is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange known for its high security, advanced trading features, and diverse range of listed assets. It provides a seamless trading experience for its users, supported by a robust infrastructure and comprehensive customer support.

Quotes from Leadership

Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Edelcoin, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with MEXC Global for the listing of Edelcoin. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to make EDLC a cornerstone of digital financial stability. Our ranking in the TOP 10 stablecoins on CoinMarketCap is a testament to the trust and confidence our users have in Edelcoin. We believe this listing will accelerate our growth and adoption, providing more users with a reliable and secure stablecoin."

MEXC Global official added: "MEXC Global is excited to welcome Edelcoin to our platform. We are confident that EDLC will be a valuable addition to our diverse range of assets, offering our users a stable and secure digital currency option. We look forward to supporting Edelcoin's journey and contributing to its success."

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin (EDLC) is a stablecoin designed to provide stability, security, and ease of use in the digital currency market. By leveraging a basket of real-world assets, Edelcoin ensures its value remains stable, making it an ideal choice for transactions, savings, and as a hedge against market volatility. Committed to financial inclusion, Edelcoin aims to make digital currencies accessible to everyone, everywhere.

For more information about Edelcoin, visit www.edelcoin.com.

Follow us on social media:

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]