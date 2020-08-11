Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan: A Comprehensive Retirement Planner

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement is among the most crucial financial goals for all working individuals. While most people expect to live a comfortable retired life, very few take a positive step in preparing for it. Creating a constant stream of income for one's retirement years is a concern for many, and income solutions like Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan can take those worries away.

With life expectancy having improved over the years, people on an average spend at least 20 years in retirement. Which begs the question, how does one financially provide for those non-working years and continue to fulfil dreams and aspirations? The answer is simple - with Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan.

Active Income Plan offers life cover and income benefit till the age of 99 years. With a high exit age, the Active Income Plan provides a longer-term coverage that everybody yearns for in their retirement. It aims to provide an individual with a stable source of income to meet long term goals by offering with income benefit options to choose from.

The Early Income Benefit Option offers an income from the second policy year whereas the Deferred Income Benefit Option offers income a year after the premium paying term.

Moreover, this plan offers guaranteed income types wherein the individual can either opt for Level Guaranteed Income, which would pay him the same amount at every pay-out, or the Increasing Guaranteed Income (applicable if Early Income Option is opted) in which the amount will increase annually.

The plan also offers a cash bonus which is paid in addition to the guaranteed income, if declared. This bonus is non-guaranteed and may be payable on the performance of the participating fund of the Company.

People have this notion that one needs to start planning for their retirement at least 10 years earlier. Yes, retirement is inevitable and eventually, everybody would need a financial back-up. But, it is never too late to start out.

There's no reason for someone to live a frugal lifestyle just because they weren't committed to a retirement plan early-on in their careers. With an immediate income, Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan serves as a comprehensive retirement planner without having to worry about ever-changing scenarios that might affect one's objectives in life.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in

