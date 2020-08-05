Edelweiss Tokio Life - Active Income Plan: A Three-Generation Income Solution

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to tackle life's financial uncertainties, Edelweiss Tokio Life's new income solution offers the means to meet one's dreams and aspirations in the near and distant future. With a longer coverage and an optional flexible income benefit, this plan also acts as a three-generation product ideal for a grandparent, parent or a child.

With a low entry age and a high exit age, the Active Income Plan can be opted by any member of the family. Moreover, the Active Income Plan offers the family benefit option wherein the family receives Income and Maturity Benefits in case the policyholder is diagnosed with a critical illness or passes away. Any future premiums are waived off in such a scenario.

The individual can either choose the Early Income Benefit option to start receiving guaranteed income from the second policy year, or the Deferred Income Benefit option, to start receiving guaranteed income a year after the policy paying term ends.

What makes it even more suitable for all age-groups is the flexibility to choose how much income benefit they would like to receive. Under Level Guaranteed Income, the policyholder will receive the same amount at every pay-out whereas if he opts for Increasing Guaranteed Income, the amount will increase annually.

Active Income Plan also allows the policyholder to receive a cash bonus in addition to the guaranteed income every year. However, the cash bonus is a non-guaranteed bonus which may be payable based on the performance of the participating fund of the company. Also, one can enhance the protection by choosing from multiple riders available.

In the current all-digital and social distancing world, this rain-or-shine income solution is available for purchase digitally, without any hassle.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

