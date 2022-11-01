EdTech Asia Summit Announces 2022 Awardees

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech Asia held its 6th annual summit in Singapore on October 27-28, it was the first in-person event since 2019. More than 500 senior level business and impact stakeholders from 40 countries convened across 70 expert led sessions and roundtables to discuss the future of education and work. The summit also acknowledged leaders in the EdTech sector with the EdTech Asia Awards. Started in 2016, the awards have identified many of the key contributors to innovation, business and impact in the EdTech and education sectors throughout Asia from early years, K-12, higher education, professional development and lifelong learning. Several of the notable awards for 2022 included:

The Most Popular Language Learning App (K-12 Category) awarded to PalFish. Widely recognized for their leading artificial intelligence enhanced reading app, PalFish has established itself as the dominant player in the realm of picture book reading for children. Upon receiving the award Mr. Xiao Li, Head of Global Business of PalFish said, "We are honoured to receive this award. PalFish will remain committed to not only making global users' learning fun and enjoyable, but also help them to achieve ideal learning outcomes through personalised reading solutions, pronunciation correction and gamified learning driven by artificial intelligence."

The Best Interactive Learning Experience (K-12 Category) was awarded to Spark Education Group for their progressive design and engagement across their Allschool platform that serves teachers and students with premium live classes in both core and periphery subject areas. Mr. Xiaonan Wang, co-founder of Spark Education Group and Allschool, Head of Southeast Asia Region commented, "We are thrilled that Spark Education Group has been recognized for providing interactive learning experiences through our Allschool platform. Allschool's top priority is student interaction. We have developed a network of incredible students and teachers from across the globe that create genuine connection using our interactive learning tools…"

Other notable awards included the 2022 Most Promising EdTech Startup (Southeast Asia) award given to Cerebry for their innovative approach to developing an AI enabled virtual tutor for math and KMH Foundation for Outstanding Donor Support that recognizes their efforts in improving education through long-term engagement with local providers of education development. Cerebry Co-founder and CEO Shubham Goyal noted, "We're happy to receive this award because it gives us encouragement to continue delivering virtual tutoring entirely powered by AI. We hope to spread more awareness about how archaic solutions reliant on static question banks are. Today, teachers are overworked and often find themselves focussing on tasks that can be better done by AI. We are very grateful for the recognition, it motivates us to do better and bring Cerebry to more folks around the world."

For more information about EdTech Asia, visit https://edtechasia.com For media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]

About EdTech Asia

Founded in 2013, EdTech Asia is APAC's first and premier EdTech and Future of Work business and impact leadership network convening senior level professionals along the cradle to career continuum. Focusing on the future of education and work, EdTech Asia provides knowledge assets, insights, programs and events including the annual EdTech Asia Summit as well as country focused market entry delegations and executive boards. EdTech Asia aims to showcase key players, trends and unexpected dynamics, investments and impact opportunities while shaping realistic expectations and data driven decisions regarding education, workforce, and skills development.

SOURCE EdTech Group