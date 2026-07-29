CHANDIGARH, India, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Government of India moves to strengthen examination integrity through the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and a high-powered examination reform task force led by Shri Nandan Nilekani, EduBlock Pro has offered its deployable platform for evaluation and potential national deployment.

EduBlock Pro: An STPI and DPIIT Recognized Platform Strengthening Public Examination Integrity

The proposed legislation introduces stronger punishments, time-bound investigations, and fast-track trials. These measures strengthen accountability after malpractice is discovered. Examination reform also requires infrastructure that brings visibility, control, and accountability across the question paper lifecycle.

"A law can punish a paper leak. A dependable examination system must also make every access visible, verifiable, and attributable," said Vikram R. Singh, Founder and CEO of Antier Solutions.

EduBlock Pro is an end-to-end examination integrity platform designed to secure question-paper creation, approval, access, last-mile printing, opening, and audit.

Every authorised action is cryptographically recorded to create a permanent, tamper-evident chain of custody. For paper-based examinations, question papers can be printed securely at the examination centre on the day of the examination instead of being printed, stored, and transported in advance.

The platform can also link examination workflows to authorised identities and candidate biometrics, making premature or unauthorised access detectable and traceable.

This approach does not argue against Computer-Based Testing. It provides a common trust and audit layer that supports paper-based, computer-based, and hybrid examinations. The Supreme Court has itself highlighted the need to examine cybersecurity, encrypted transmission, secure storage, and data protection before any nationwide transition to CBT.

EduBlock Pro is designed to strengthen examination integrity regardless of the examination format. It is created to support the transparency, accountability, and traceability objectives of the Public Examinations Act, 2024, and the reforms now being considered.

The platform received the STPI Award for "Innovative Idea of the Year" at TiECON Chandigarh 2026. It is recognised as a startup by DPIIT and has been approved for a ₹20 lakh grant under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, with disbursement under process.

"We are not asking the government to accept another presentation. We are offering a 30-minute demonstration on a live examination workflow. Government must lead this national reform, and industry must place deployable systems at its disposal," Singh added.

EduBlock Pro has proposed a controlled pilot involving an examination authority, independent technology experts, and security auditors. The objective is to demonstrate how technology can strengthen examination integrity through greater visibility, accountability, and traceability across the complete examination process.

About EduBlock Pro

EduBlock Pro is a blockchain-based examination integrity platform developed by Antier, a bootstrapped enterprise blockchain company with more than 600 technology specialists. The platform enables secure question paper management, controlled access, verifiable audit trails, and examination governance across paper-based, computer-based, and hybrid examinations. Antier is incubated at STPI Neuron, the Software Technology Parks of India Centre of Entrepreneurship in emerging technologies.

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Website: https://edublockpro.com/