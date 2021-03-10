Educate Girls collaborates with Rajasthan's Directorate of Women Empowerment for sustainable development of adolescent girls

Sharing the details of the MoU, Safeena Husain, Founder of Educate Girls, said , "With this collaboration, the government and Educate Girls can usher in behavioural, social and economic transformation in the society. It is a convergence of evidence-based policy making and our proven technology backed model." Adding more on the MoU's implementation, she said, "We will be augmenting state-level resources for enhancing and hand-holding support to carry out research and review studies. Educate Girls will also empower and educate various stakeholders on girls' education and converge with various institutions - government and non-government - for sustainable development of adolescent girls and women, transforming their lives and those of their families and communities."

Discussing the MoU, Shri KK Pathak, Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Government of Rajasthan, said, "Awareness of education, skills and social concerns are the important dimensions of women's empowerment. Based on these dimensions, there is a need to work on the ground level for the overall development of adolescent girls and women. With the MoU in place, we expect to tap immense opportunities for education and livelihood for adolescent girls and women at the grassroots."

Elaborating on the MoU, Safeena said, "Under this MoU, Educate Girls' will set up a state-level Project Management and Implementation Unit (PMIU) that will work under an elite leadership council to deliver measurable goals as part of the multi-year partnership. The PMIU will play the role of capacity builder and ensure that the most marginalised communities get access to all government schemes." For this project, Educate Girls' PMIU will work towards convergence of all women initiatives, providing a holistic approach that will help women access various opportunities for education, skill development and livelihoods. It will also help them in understanding their political and legal rights.

Educate Girls works closely with the Government and communities across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, in those districts with maximum number of out of school girls. The non-profit partners with the Government to ensure that girls are enrolled and retained in schools and they learn well through Educate Girls' remedial learning curriculum. In the coming years, the non-profit aims to expand its work to more educationally backward districts of Bihar.

ABOUT EDUCATE GIRLS: Educate Girls is a non-profit that focuses on mobilising communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas. Working in partnership with the Government, Educate Girls currently operates successfully in over 18,000 villages of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. By engaging with a huge base of community volunteers, Educate Girls helps to identify, enrol, and retain out-of-school girls and to improve foundational skills in literacy and numeracy for all children (both girls and boys).

