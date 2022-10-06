Education Icon Awards 2022 organised by Kiteskraft Productions at Hotel Vivanta by Taj

06 Oct, 2022, 13:44 IST
CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Icon Award 2022 the 4th Edition of EIA conference took place on September 19th 2022. It was a great Conference and Award Ceremony hosted by KitesKraft at Grand Hotel Vivanta by Taj. H. E. Lazar Y. Vukadinovic (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Serbia), enhanced the event by their presence at the Ceremony. Venerable Guests of Honour who graced the conference included Dr. Munish Jindal (Founding President - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Hoverrobotix), Dr. Nancy Juneja (Ceo & Co-founder - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Revup Lifeskills), Ms. Varsha Jain (Founder & CEO - Meavika Jewelz), Mr. Ankur Sarin (Founder - Entrepreneurs Media), Ms. Preeti Singh (Deputy Director General - Nredc, Founder - Sattva Nation), Daljeet Singh Grewal Bhola (MLA Ludhiana East), Kulpreet Singh Ahuja (Co-founder, Entrepreneurs Media), and the wonderful Panel of Speakers – Mr. Teerath Ram, Mr. Anurag Soni, Ms Faizi Khan, Mr. Khalid Wani, Mrs. Poonam Sagar, Ms. Vibha Gupta, Ms. Ayena Gupta, Dr. Kavita Monga and Ms. Hiralba Chavada, who discussed topics such as Mental Health Awareness among Students, Technological impact on today's Generation. All of the prize winners were splendidly honoured during the Ceremony.
Kiteskraft productions took advantage of the opportunity to bring together professionals in the educational field in order to foster a solid community. The award aspires to recognise excellence in the education sector by recognising those who have made a major contribution to improving the efficiency and performance of the industry as a whole. It also congratulates people and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sector.
Education Icon Award Winner List -
Cambridge International School, (Co ed) Jalandhar
Dr. Sandeep Kataria
DR. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO
M S Dhoni Global School
Gopal Ram Sharma
Indu Kanwar
Michael Dutta
Sunil Agarwal
Pradip Saraswati
DR. VIHAR RAJENDRA BIDWAI
Prof.Dr. Suparna Sanyal Mukherjee
Shobha Ranganathan
Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik
Mrs. Mamta Mallik
"Advisor & CEO Jayoti Vidyapeeth
Women's University JAIPUR (VEDANT GARG)"
Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Malik
Poonam Sagar
Apple Creche Play School (Dr.Rajeshwari Ranjith)
Chetan Prakash Phuke
Tushar Saluja
Mr. Atish Patre
NALLAPATI RAJESHWARI (SRI SAIRAM GROUP OF SCHOOLS)
NALLAPATI VENKATESHWARA RAO (SREENIDHI GLOBAL SCHOOLS)
C.Sujitha Deva Vishnu
Dr. Ebenezer Joseph
ACHARIYA BALA SIKSHA MANDIR
Unique Public School
Dr. Suresh Ramvilas Maheshwari
Shivani Atri Bhardwaj
Priyanka Jain
Dr. Deepa Sundareswaran
"Little Pebbles International Preschool
Tayyaba Siddiqui"
Anu Kumar Ojha
eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL
Sofy Sebastian
Scale Career Institute, Rewari
YS College
Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan
Sylvia Fernandes
Mathakondapalli Model School (CBSE & NIOS)
JAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL
Ayush Kids Preschool
Maggi High School
FLORESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
Avirat Law College
Avirat Learning Tree (Pre-School)
Prajapati Nautiyal
Dr. Navjit Singh Rawat
SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (JANAKPURI)
SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (PASCHIM VIHAR)
"HIRALBA CHAVADA (Proprietor & Principal)
Mayurhirs Achievers kinderland
& Achievers International school.
Vadodara gujarat"
DR. RASHMI GAUTAM, Assistant Professor (DJMC, CSJMU, Kanpur)
Meridian School, Madhapur
Sanjay Dattatraya Wani
BIFS-Bharat Institute of Fire Engineering and Safety Management
Dr.Ranjeet Kumar
Mr. Deepak Jain
Mohit Prajapati
K.A.ABDUL GAFOOR
Bright Concept High School (Vinod Kumar Jadhav)
Sandeepani Classes, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai
Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain
Dr. Shubham Muley
Veenu Bhatia
Arun Karthick
Infinity Knowledge Classes
THE FOREX ACADEMY (सीखो INDIA...बढ़ो INDIA MISSION)
Uttam Gautam Tandan
Manisha Bhagee
Asith Muthukumara Jayarathna
SANTOSH R UGHADE
DR. SYED MOHD. MUSTAFA
"Smt. Nisha Vengathattil, Head of Schools & CEO,
Edu-Meraki International
Early Learning Schools - India"
WINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, KHAMMAM
Imperial International School
Kamla Devi Singhvi College of Science & Technology
Kaushal Goyal
Oja Ashem Kennedy
Dr Hitesh Kumar
DEEPTI MATHUR
Adharshila Playway Convent School
Devendra Singh Negi
Dr.Syed Akram
Somnath International School, Kodinar
Dr.Amita
AGRI COACHING CHANDIGARH
ODM KIDS WORLD, BHUBANESWAR
Banyan International School Jammu
Dr. Rajesh Gandral
Shishu Vihar High School
"Mahabodhi School (Mysore Karnataka India)
(Shri Jikmet Wangdus Jyothi) CEO"
"ADHIRA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (MS. RATNA MANE,
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)"
Jyoti Madhukar Netwate
Pradip Kumar Nath
Dr.Swatantra Kushwaha
"DR. ARUNKUMAR CHANDAN
(NSS OFFICER, GOVT. FIRST GRADE COLLEGE, RANEBENNUR)"
Dr. Bilal Rafiq Shah
"The R.S.K High School,
Chintal, Quthbullapur, Hyderabad"
SRISAI VIDYANIKETAN HIGH SCHOOL
Mohammad Mustaq Ali
Juhi Raj
Long Singh Bey
CREATIVEKIDZ SCHOOL
R. APARNA
Sarang Jhaveri (Edu-preneur), Director -Expressions Classes, Sarang Tutorials (Ahmedabad)
Sujata Sunil Valvi
Orchids - The International School
Epic Public School
Dr. Mustafa Attarwala
GURUNANAK ACADEMY OF SCIENCE AND COMMERCE
Dr. Mayuri Barman
Anuragg Bharaktiya
Dr. Bharathi Pasumarthy Vithal
Learnways Playschool
Rajinder Singh
Jasmine Kaur
Dr. Vishal Vilas Ghag
Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera CFA
Dr. SK Bose
Prof. (Dr.) Divya J Thakur
DEVAVIRATHAN SIVARAJ
Mr. Paramjeet Singh
Dr. Yogita Sharma
Decent Group of Schools
SUKLAMBER MITRA
Apollo ParaMedical and Nursing Institute
Shweta Bhatia
DR. DAVINDER KOUR
National Board of Vocational Training Education
ROBINDRA KUMAR SUBBA
Dr. Punit Indora
NER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE
Ms. Varsha Jain
Ms. Karishma Chopra
Dr. Kavita Monga
Anju Kwatra
Roopa Aravamudhan
Brain Tech Learning Centre
Dr ERSYL TATOY BIRAY (Professor VI)
Dr. Sandip Gun
Kishore Gokavarapu
Sanchita Banerjee
Prof. Dr. Sudha Girjappa Bansode
Dr. John Samuel Kennedy
AS Perminas
Theresa Stanley
Sudha Madan
DR. ANKIT PAUL
Dr.S.Yobudass (Founder/Director) (SELAH MUSIC SCHOOL)
Divya Lakshmi J
Dr. Chandrashekhar Kumbhare
Monika
Vedant Parashar
Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Kapoor
"PRAVIN BALASAHEB KHATKALE
(SANJIVANI K.B.P.POLYTECHNIC, KOPARGAON)"
Dr. Bhanupriya Dwarapudi
Dr. Manasi Milind Wakankar
SPDS JAYANTHI VIDYAPEEDAM (CBSE) Saravanapriyan R B
Dr. Sampath Kumar Daniel
Saravanapriyan R B
Neville Albequaid Reay
Eada Kumaraswamy
Mr. Sudarshan Sabat
Dr.EKTA SONI (PT)
Dr. Narrottam Debbarma
TechnoGATE
Arka Jain University, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India
Ms. Dipshreeya Das
K.K.RAJAN (THE KRISAR ACADEMY-CBSE SCHOOL)
Nishant Varshney
Aditya Academy Secondary School, Barasat
Dr. Manish Deshpande
Jose Eduardo Duya
Dr.Swati Shivdas Shambharkar (Tunki)
Victoria Public School, Abohar (Om Parkash Maahar)
Dr. Mathew Joseph
Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavours!
About Kiteskraft Productions:
Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organising National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.
KitesKraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft recognises Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record.
Company Website - https://kiteskraft.com/
Conference/ Award Show Website - https://educationiconawards.com/
