Education Icon Awards 2022 organised by Kiteskraft Productions at Hotel Vivanta by Taj

CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Icon Award 2022 the 4th Edition of EIA conference took place on September 19th 2022. It was a great Conference and Award Ceremony hosted by KitesKraft at Grand Hotel Vivanta by Taj. H. E. Lazar Y. Vukadinovic (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Serbia), enhanced the event by their presence at the Ceremony. Venerable Guests of Honour who graced the conference included Dr. Munish Jindal (Founding President - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Hoverrobotix), Dr. Nancy Juneja (Ceo & Co-founder - Mentorx, Founder & Ceo - Revup Lifeskills), Ms. Varsha Jain (Founder & CEO - Meavika Jewelz), Mr. Ankur Sarin (Founder - Entrepreneurs Media), Ms. Preeti Singh (Deputy Director General - Nredc, Founder - Sattva Nation), Daljeet Singh Grewal Bhola (MLA Ludhiana East), Kulpreet Singh Ahuja (Co-founder, Entrepreneurs Media), and the wonderful Panel of Speakers – Mr. Teerath Ram, Mr. Anurag Soni, Ms Faizi Khan, Mr. Khalid Wani, Mrs. Poonam Sagar, Ms. Vibha Gupta, Ms. Ayena Gupta, Dr. Kavita Monga and Ms. Hiralba Chavada, who discussed topics such as Mental Health Awareness among Students, Technological impact on today's Generation. All of the prize winners were splendidly honoured during the Ceremony.

Kiteskraft productions took advantage of the opportunity to bring together professionals in the educational field in order to foster a solid community. The award aspires to recognise excellence in the education sector by recognising those who have made a major contribution to improving the efficiency and performance of the industry as a whole. It also congratulates people and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

Education Icon Award Winner List -

Cambridge International School, (Co ed) Jalandhar

Dr. Sandeep Kataria

DR. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO

M S Dhoni Global School

Gopal Ram Sharma

Indu Kanwar

Michael Dutta

Sunil Agarwal

Pradip Saraswati

DR. VIHAR RAJENDRA BIDWAI

Prof.Dr. Suparna Sanyal Mukherjee

Shobha Ranganathan

Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik

Mrs. Mamta Mallik

"Advisor & CEO Jayoti Vidyapeeth

Women's University JAIPUR (VEDANT GARG)"

Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Malik

Poonam Sagar

Apple Creche Play School (Dr.Rajeshwari Ranjith)

Chetan Prakash Phuke

Tushar Saluja

Mr. Atish Patre

NALLAPATI RAJESHWARI (SRI SAIRAM GROUP OF SCHOOLS)

NALLAPATI VENKATESHWARA RAO (SREENIDHI GLOBAL SCHOOLS)

C.Sujitha Deva Vishnu

Dr. Ebenezer Joseph

ACHARIYA BALA SIKSHA MANDIR

Unique Public School

Dr. Suresh Ramvilas Maheshwari

Shivani Atri Bhardwaj

Priyanka Jain

Dr. Deepa Sundareswaran

"Little Pebbles International Preschool

Tayyaba Siddiqui"

Anu Kumar Ojha

eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL

Sofy Sebastian

Scale Career Institute, Rewari

YS College

Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan

Sylvia Fernandes

Mathakondapalli Model School (CBSE & NIOS)

JAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Ayush Kids Preschool

Maggi High School

FLORESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Avirat Law College

Avirat Learning Tree (Pre-School)

Prajapati Nautiyal

Dr. Navjit Singh Rawat

SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (JANAKPURI)

SHRIRAM GLOBAL PRE SCHOOL (PASCHIM VIHAR)

"HIRALBA CHAVADA (Proprietor & Principal)

Mayurhirs Achievers kinderland

& Achievers International school.

Vadodara gujarat"

DR. RASHMI GAUTAM, Assistant Professor (DJMC, CSJMU, Kanpur)

Meridian School, Madhapur

Sanjay Dattatraya Wani

BIFS-Bharat Institute of Fire Engineering and Safety Management

Dr.Ranjeet Kumar

Mr. Deepak Jain

Mohit Prajapati

K.A.ABDUL GAFOOR

Bright Concept High School (Vinod Kumar Jadhav)

Sandeepani Classes, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai

Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain

Dr. Shubham Muley

Veenu Bhatia

Arun Karthick

Infinity Knowledge Classes

THE FOREX ACADEMY (सीखो INDIA...बढ़ो INDIA MISSION)

Uttam Gautam Tandan

Manisha Bhagee

Asith Muthukumara Jayarathna

SANTOSH R UGHADE

DR. SYED MOHD. MUSTAFA

"Smt. Nisha Vengathattil, Head of Schools & CEO,

Edu-Meraki International

Early Learning Schools - India"

WINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, KHAMMAM

Imperial International School

Kamla Devi Singhvi College of Science & Technology

Kaushal Goyal

Oja Ashem Kennedy

Dr Hitesh Kumar

DEEPTI MATHUR

Adharshila Playway Convent School

Devendra Singh Negi

Dr.Syed Akram

Somnath International School, Kodinar

Dr.Amita

AGRI COACHING CHANDIGARH

ODM KIDS WORLD, BHUBANESWAR

Banyan International School Jammu

Dr. Rajesh Gandral

Shishu Vihar High School

"Mahabodhi School (Mysore Karnataka India)

(Shri Jikmet Wangdus Jyothi) CEO"

"ADHIRA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (MS. RATNA MANE,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)"

Jyoti Madhukar Netwate

Pradip Kumar Nath

Dr.Swatantra Kushwaha

"DR. ARUNKUMAR CHANDAN

(NSS OFFICER, GOVT. FIRST GRADE COLLEGE, RANEBENNUR)"

Dr. Bilal Rafiq Shah

"The R.S.K High School,

Chintal, Quthbullapur, Hyderabad"

SRISAI VIDYANIKETAN HIGH SCHOOL

Mohammad Mustaq Ali

Juhi Raj

Long Singh Bey

CREATIVEKIDZ SCHOOL

R. APARNA

Sarang Jhaveri (Edu-preneur), Director -Expressions Classes, Sarang Tutorials (Ahmedabad)

Sujata Sunil Valvi

Orchids - The International School

Epic Public School

Dr. Mustafa Attarwala

GURUNANAK ACADEMY OF SCIENCE AND COMMERCE

Dr. Mayuri Barman

Anuragg Bharaktiya

Dr. Bharathi Pasumarthy Vithal

Learnways Playschool

Rajinder Singh

Jasmine Kaur

Dr. Vishal Vilas Ghag

Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera CFA

Dr. SK Bose

Prof. (Dr.) Divya J Thakur

DEVAVIRATHAN SIVARAJ

Mr. Paramjeet Singh

Dr. Yogita Sharma

Decent Group of Schools

SUKLAMBER MITRA

Apollo ParaMedical and Nursing Institute

Shweta Bhatia

DR. DAVINDER KOUR

National Board of Vocational Training Education

ROBINDRA KUMAR SUBBA

Dr. Punit Indora

NER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE

Ms. Varsha Jain

Ms. Karishma Chopra

Dr. Kavita Monga

Anju Kwatra

Roopa Aravamudhan

Brain Tech Learning Centre

Dr ERSYL TATOY BIRAY (Professor VI)

Dr. Sandip Gun

Kishore Gokavarapu

Sanchita Banerjee

Prof. Dr. Sudha Girjappa Bansode

Dr. John Samuel Kennedy

AS Perminas

Theresa Stanley

Sudha Madan

DR. ANKIT PAUL

Dr.S.Yobudass (Founder/Director) (SELAH MUSIC SCHOOL)

Divya Lakshmi J

Dr. Chandrashekhar Kumbhare

Monika

Vedant Parashar

Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Kapoor

"PRAVIN BALASAHEB KHATKALE

(SANJIVANI K.B.P.POLYTECHNIC, KOPARGAON)"

Dr. Bhanupriya Dwarapudi

Dr. Manasi Milind Wakankar

SPDS JAYANTHI VIDYAPEEDAM (CBSE) Saravanapriyan R B

Dr. Sampath Kumar Daniel

Saravanapriyan R B

Neville Albequaid Reay

Eada Kumaraswamy

Mr. Sudarshan Sabat

Dr.EKTA SONI (PT)

Dr. Narrottam Debbarma

TechnoGATE

Arka Jain University, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India

Ms. Dipshreeya Das

K.K.RAJAN (THE KRISAR ACADEMY-CBSE SCHOOL)

Nishant Varshney

Aditya Academy Secondary School, Barasat

Dr. Manish Deshpande

Jose Eduardo Duya

Dr.Swati Shivdas Shambharkar (Tunki)

Victoria Public School, Abohar (Om Parkash Maahar)

Dr. Mathew Joseph

Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavours!

About Kiteskraft Productions:

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organising National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

KitesKraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft recognises Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record.

Company Website - https://kiteskraft.com/

Conference/ Award Show Website - https://educationiconawards.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kiteskraft Productions