NEW DELHI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad, has entered a unique agreement with Trent University, Canada. Sadiq Basha, Founder and CEO of Edvoy, and Dr Leo Groarke, President of Trent University, launched the joint venture, named 'TEX Advanced Learning Centre', with a gala dinner at ICEF Dubai on 15th February 2023. A series of other events, delivered globally, will follow.

Edvoy signs first-of-its-kind joint venture with Trent University in Canada

Trent University, which has been the number one undergraduate university in Ontario since 2010 and number one for scholarships and bursaries, will deliver the curriculum and manage the academic programs. 93% of Trent graduates find employment within six months of program completion.

Edvoy will bring hundreds of international students to the TEX Advanced Learning Centre in downtown Oshawa, Ontario, part of Trent's Durham campus in the Greater Toronto Area. Applications for this year, starting in the May intake, are now open.

Postgraduate certificate courses available:

May & September 2023

Human Resource Management - One Year

Marketing & Entrepreneurship - One Year

Human Resources, Marketing & Entrepreneurship (Dual) - Two Years

Business Communications & Human Resource Management (Dual) - Two Years

Business Communications - One Year

September 2023 intake

Financial Analytics - One Year

Sadiq Basha, CEO and founder of Edvoy, is originally from Chennai, India and was an international student. He completed his Masters' degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Greenwich, London UK. His passion in business was born out of the need for honest advice for international students to help them achieve their study abroad ambitions.

Edvoy was established to centralise information for students so they are empowered to make the best possible decisions about their future. Dedicated counsellors guide students through their application process from choosing the right course to applying for a visa. Edvoy's app is free and uses remote counselling, so is available for students worldwide.

Sadiq Basha, Founder and CEO of Edvoy:

"We're thrilled to be embarking on this joint venture with Trent University. Edvoy aligns with quality universities, globally. Our agreement means we can both focus on what we do best, Edvoy guiding students through their application process and Trent University delivering world class teaching. This is the next level in supporting international students in achieving their travel abroad ambitions."

Dr Leo Groarke, President of Trent University:

"Edvoy's mission to serve international students with integrity is at the heart of our relationship with them. We trust that they will work to match students with the right courses and programs to meet their goals at Trent."

About Edvoy

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

About Trent University

Ontario's #1 undergraduate university for 12 years in a row, Trent University was founded on the ideal of interactive learning that's personal, purposeful and transformative. Consistently recognized nationally for leadership in teaching, research and student satisfaction, Trent attracts excellent students from across the country and around the world. Here, undergraduate and graduate students connect and collaborate with faculty, staff and their peers through diverse communities that span residential colleges, classrooms, disciplines, hands-on research, co-curricular and community-based activities. Across all disciplines, Trent brings critical, integrative thinking to life every day. Today, Trent's unique approach to personal development through supportive, collaborative community engagement is in more demand than ever. Students lead the way by co-creating experiences rooted in dialogue, diverse perspectives and collaboration. In a learning environment that builds life-long passion for inclusion, leadership and social change, Trent's students, alumni, faculty and staff are engaged global citizens who are catalysts in developing sustainable solutions to complex issues. Trent University Durham Greater Toronto Area, delivers a distinct mix of programming in the east GTA, while Trent's Peterborough campus boasts award-winning architecture in a breathtaking natural setting on the banks of the Otonabee River, just 90 minutes from downtown Toronto.

Links: https://edvoy.com/articles/Edvoy-Trent-University/

Media Contact:

Syed Humam Ali | E-mail: [email protected] | contact number: (+91) 9560209970

