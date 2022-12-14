NEW DELHI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 6 December 2022, Firoz Sait , the VP - Sales (South Asia), Edvoy - a tech platform supporting and enabling international study, inaugurated Edvoy's 'new' New Delhi office.

This is the new office address:

Edvoy, 4th floor, Rajlok Building 24, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019.

Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/QP22Uo3X5wF4igRU8

Edvoy VP Sales (South Asia), Firoz Sait, inaugurates Edvoy’s new office in Delhi

The inauguration ceremony was conducted between 11 AM - 12 PM followed by high tea. What made the occasion even more humbling and honourable was the fact many of Edvoy's esteemed university representatives and partners graced the inauguration ceremony.

Jayashree Raghuram from Leeds Beckett University , Pranesh Kumar Sinha from Cambridge Education Group , Kshitij Bhatia from University of Essex , Prashant Dambhale from Abertay University , Shruti Jaggi from Nottingham Trent University , Yamini Pant from University of Liverpool , Deechen Sherpa from Aston University , Sunny Jain from INTO University Partnerships , Pooja Malik from Unitec , Khurram K. Khan from Trent University , Nakul Goel from LaSalle College Vancouver , and Ruchika Bhat from University of East Anglia , et al graced us with their presence.

Quote from Firoz Sait, VP Sales (South Asia) - Edvoy

"Our new workspace is a small step towards serving our students and partners better.

This new office is more spacious and will be a much more fun place for us to collaborate and build our team strength in Delhi."

Quote from Jayashree Raghuram (Country Head, India - Leeds Beckett University)

"I congratulate Edvoy on the opening of their new office in New Delhi. At Leeds Beckett, we're very happy to be partners of a company that is forward-looking and student-centric. We look forward to Leeds Beckett students getting excellent guidance from their well-trained counsellors from around the globe."

Quote from Pranesh Kumar Sinha, South Asia Manager - ON CAMPUS

"It's brilliant to see Edvoy growing in South Asia. We have been working closely with them. We wish them huge success in their future recruitment activities and many thanks for the warm welcome. All the best!"

About Edvoy

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realize their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

Link: www.edvoy.com

